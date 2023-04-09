Swing Sniper

it depends on channels and moving average in sketching the chart in two colors the default colors are gold and light blue to highlight the area of downtrend and the area of uptrend

TO ADJUST THE INDICATOR YOU CAN CHNGE THE FOLLOWING:

1- the look back period which affects the length of the moving average

2- the multiplier which affects the point of swing in the trend

3- the channel shift which affects how close the line is moving to the price

the default settings are the best for the indicator BUT feel free to change them if you'd like.

SAFE TRADING