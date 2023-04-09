Swing Sniper

5

it depends on channels and moving average in sketching the chart in two colors the default colors are gold and light blue to highlight the area of downtrend and the area of uptrend

TO ADJUST THE INDICATOR YOU CAN CHNGE THE FOLLOWING:

1- the look back period which affects the length of the moving average 

2- the multiplier which affects the point of swing in the trend

3- the channel shift which affects how close the line is moving to the price

the default settings are the best for the indicator BUT feel free to change them if you'd like. 

SAFE TRADING

Reviews 5
SARAHRA
34
SARAHRA 2023.05.02 16:10 
 

العمل ممتاز مع سونك تراكر

Maitham Naim
38
Maitham Naim 2023.04.29 15:45 
 

A very good indicator Good profit Thanks you very much

غفران عدنان
28
غفران عدنان 2023.04.29 12:35 
 

It is a strong indicator and valid entry areas

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introducing the Golden Sniper Indicator, a powerful MQL5 tool meticulously crafted for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience. Developed by a team of seasoned traders with over 6 years of expertise, this indicator offers a reliable method for identifying trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Key Features : Alerts and Signal Arrows : The Golden Sniper Indicator provides timely alerts and visual signal arrows, helping you identify trend reversals. Risk Management : It sugg
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Sajad Milan
38
Sajad Milan 2023.05.04 17:25 
 

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SARAHRA
34
SARAHRA 2023.05.02 16:10 
 

العمل ممتاز مع سونك تراكر

Maitham Naim
38
Maitham Naim 2023.04.29 15:45 
 

A very good indicator Good profit Thanks you very much

غفران عدنان
28
غفران عدنان 2023.04.29 12:35 
 

It is a strong indicator and valid entry areas

Samir Sami
69
Samir Sami 2023.04.11 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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