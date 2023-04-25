Swing trend auto

5

Experience the power of Demark Trends Indicator for comprehensive trend analysis and trading insights. Demark indicators are renowned for their effectiveness in assessing market trends and exhaustion points. Our Demark Trends Indicator takes this expertise to the next level, automatically drawing precise trendlines on your charts. With customizable parameters, including the number of candles in calculations, alarm settings, and line colors, you have full control over your analysis. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, our indicator simplifies trend analysis, saving you time and effort.

Unleash the potential of Demark Trends Indicator for:

  1. Accurate Trend Identification: Seamlessly analyze market trends with precise trendlines drawn automatically.

  2. Efficient Trading Strategies: Evaluate current trend status and anticipate potential exhaustion points for informed trading decisions.

  3. Customizable Parameters: Tailor the indicator to your preferences by adjusting candle count, alarm settings, and line colors.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: Simply drag and drop the indicator onto your chart for instant trendline visualization.

  5. Time-Saving Convenience: Say goodbye to manual trendline drawing and save valuable time for strategic decision-making.

  6. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Identify patterns effortlessly within the context of trendlines for improved trading strategies.

  7. Comprehensive Trend Analysis: Gain deeper insights into market trends and potential reversals with the assistance of Demark Trends Indicator.

Don't miss out on the benefits of Demark Trends Indicator. Empower your trading journey with accurate trend analysis and informed decision-making. Wishing you success in your trading endeavors!

Reviews 4
Leslie Desmond Cawood
154
Leslie Desmond Cawood 2024.07.18 08:33 
 

Hey Ely ,this a super indicator. Great Job, really Enjoying it. Just one Question to perhaps help. when using strategy tester, indicator creates endless trendlines once started, but does not remove previous while test runs. can you fix this?

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
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Welcome to RSI Colored Candles, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by integrating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) directly onto your price chart. Unlike traditional RSI indicators, RSI Colored Candles utilizes a four-color scheme to represent RSI levels directly on your candlesticks, providing you with valuable insights at a glance. Features and Benefits: Space-saving Design: Say goodbye to cluttered indicator windows! RSI Colored Candles saves valuable chart
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Harmonic Sniper Pro – The Ultimate Harmonic Pattern Scanner Unlock the power of precision geometric trading with Harmonic Sniper Pro. This professional-grade indicator automatically detects high-probability harmonic patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cipher, and ABCD) with AI-powered filtering and advanced trade management features. Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, Harmonic Sniper Pro eliminates the guesswork by providing clear entry zones, stop losses, and take profit
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Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
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it depends on ATR period to get swing points to help make better trading decisions  blue dot and red dot is the default color scheme of course you can change it later if you'd like  you can change the following : ATR PERIOD  sending notifications number of times to send notifications  sending notifications to your smart phone that's it very simple to use just drag and drop and follow the trend 
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it depends on channels and moving average in sketching the chart in two colors the default colors are gold and light blue to highlight the area of downtrend and the area of uptrend TO ADJUST THE INDICATOR YOU CAN CHNGE THE FOLLOWING: 1- the look back period which affects the length of the moving average  2- the multiplier which affects the point of swing in the trend 3- the channel shift which affects how close the line is moving to the price the default settings are the best for the indicator B
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Ely Alsedy
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A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
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Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
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introducing the Golden Sniper Indicator, a powerful MQL5 tool meticulously crafted for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience. Developed by a team of seasoned traders with over 6 years of expertise, this indicator offers a reliable method for identifying trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Key Features : Alerts and Signal Arrows : The Golden Sniper Indicator provides timely alerts and visual signal arrows, helping you identify trend reversals. Risk Management : It sugg
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Leslie Desmond Cawood
154
Leslie Desmond Cawood 2024.07.18 08:33 
 

Hey Ely ,this a super indicator. Great Job, really Enjoying it. Just one Question to perhaps help. when using strategy tester, indicator creates endless trendlines once started, but does not remove previous while test runs. can you fix this?

RKE
705
RKE 2023.05.31 15:54 
 

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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.04.26 11:23 
 

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Ely Alsedy
9321
Reply from developer Ely Alsedy 2023.04.26 13:25
you welcome thanks for the feedback
CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.04.25 23:07 
 

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Ely Alsedy
9321
Reply from developer Ely Alsedy 2023.04.26 13:25
you welcome buddy
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