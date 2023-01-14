Band trend indicator

4

A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more

Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99--> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.

====================Parameter introduction:==============

KQuantity                // Display the number of historical K lines

InpPeriod_3             // Index acquisition range parameters

Popupalarm             // Pop-up alarm switch

Mailalarm                // Mail alarm switch

AlarmTimeinterval   // Interval between each alarm

Upperhorizontalline // Upper horizontal line parameter

Lowerhorizontalline // Lower horizontal line parameter

===================analysis method：====================

buy : The indicator green column is below the horizontal line below, and the red column is changed into the green column to determine the buy

Sell : The indicator red column is above the upper horizontal line, and the green column is changed into the red column to determine the sell


Reviews 27
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:20 
 

Good indicator!

Sujeet Kumar
165
Sujeet Kumar 2023.10.19 18:53 
 

Very usefull indicator for me, please add Push Notification option also.

moayad Almousa
24
moayad Almousa 2023.05.06 07:31 
 

ممتاز

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
More from author
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
TopBottomEA MT5
lizhi fu
4.17 (12)
Experts
TopBottomEA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours. New on the EA activity price: $598, every three days up $100, price process: 398 --> 498 --> 598...... Up to the target price of $ 4999. If you encounter installation and EA backtesting problems, please contact us
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Cesira Giuntoli
219
Cesira Giuntoli 2025.06.28 22:22 
 

Pessimo indicatore. Non porta nulla di nuovo soprattutto durante le fasi di forte trend. Rischi di perdere molti soldi con questo indicatore

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:20 
 

Good indicator!

Sujeet Kumar
165
Sujeet Kumar 2023.10.19 18:53 
 

Very usefull indicator for me, please add Push Notification option also.

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.10.20 03:00
Okay, thanks for the recognition, I'll get to adding it soon.
Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2023.09.08 12:19 
 

I am so unhappy to buy this Indicator . The image on the indicator does not look the same when i attached to my mt4. I dont know if there is a set file that will make it look accurate . Please seller how can i contact you to get the right help on how to set this to increase market accuracy . it lacks accuracy .

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.09.09 03:51
It's all the same, you don't need any settings, it will be displayed when you load it directly, if you want to display more, you can adjust the parameters! The easiest way to see the indicator is: the market wave is lower than a wave only short, a wave is higher than a wave only long.
Zhifeng Lin
411
Zhifeng Lin 2023.08.07 04:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xabar77
26
Xabar77 2023.05.07 02:11 
 

totale schrott

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.05.11 05:34
The indicator success rate is here, and you need to use it correctly in order to do so. Messing with the most advanced tools won't work, a sports car you take off-road is certainly not for you. I believe you are also tested before you buy, please do not maliciously resist.
moayad Almousa
24
moayad Almousa 2023.05.06 07:31 
 

ممتاز

Jana Mirgusova
362
Jana Mirgusova 2023.05.04 13:48 
 

Super indicator, I recommend it to everyone.

SHIsheng
24
SHIsheng 2023.05.04 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2023.05.04 08:45
不需要参数，货币通用的。
Vyacheslav Fedorkin
231
Vyacheslav Fedorkin 2023.04.23 19:59 
 

Моя оценка продукта будет позже. Первый тест на время, кстати прямо в реальном аккаунте.

Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2023.04.19 17:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mabeymabey corinnecorinne
23
mabeymabey corinnecorinne 2023.04.19 08:49 
 

This indicator is quite effective, and the author is always happy to help

quantum_wg
248
quantum_wg 2023.04.19 05:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amir Sasan Gorgzadeh
28
Amir Sasan Gorgzadeh 2023.04.18 09:30 
 

Hi, just bought the indicator, whats the best settings? Could you explain more about strategy Telegram @gorgzadeh

Narutopips
86
Narutopips 2023.03.27 15:12 
 

Nice indicator, fantastic.

825lr
396
825lr 2023.03.25 19:16 
 

great indicator! thank you

xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.03.25 01:24 
 

very good indicator

Lucas Rubial Gomes
201
Lucas Rubial Gomes 2023.03.22 01:15 
 

indicador maravilhoso, amei , recomendo demais

Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi
427
Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi 2023.03.15 07:02 
 

very good indicator. daily profit with 5m chart and long term then go for 4H / Daily chart and you will not regret it.

Zhen Min Zhu
416
Zhen Min Zhu 2023.03.15 04:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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