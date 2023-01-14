Band trend indicator
- Indicators
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lizhi fuI have been engaged in the foreign exchange industry for over 15 years, and have been skilled in manual trading and programming intelligence
- Version: 1.61
- Updated: 5 March 2023
- Activations: 10
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more
Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99--> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000.
For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.
====================Parameter introduction:==============
KQuantity // Display the number of historical K lines
InpPeriod_3 // Index acquisition range parameters
Popupalarm // Pop-up alarm switch
Mailalarm // Mail alarm switch
AlarmTimeinterval // Interval between each alarm
Upperhorizontalline // Upper horizontal line parameter
Lowerhorizontalline // Lower horizontal line parameter
===================analysis method：====================
buy : The indicator green column is below the horizontal line below, and the red column is changed into the green column to determine the buy
Sell : The indicator red column is above the upper horizontal line, and the green column is changed into the red column to determine the sell
Good indicator!