Band trend indicator

4

A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more

Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99--> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.

====================Parameter introduction:==============

KQuantity                // Display the number of historical K lines

InpPeriod_3             // Index acquisition range parameters

Popupalarm             // Pop-up alarm switch

Mailalarm                // Mail alarm switch

AlarmTimeinterval   // Interval between each alarm

Upperhorizontalline // Upper horizontal line parameter

Lowerhorizontalline // Lower horizontal line parameter

===================analysis method：====================

buy : The indicator green column is below the horizontal line below, and the red column is changed into the green column to determine the buy

Sell : The indicator red column is above the upper horizontal line, and the green column is changed into the red column to determine the sell


Avis 27
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:20 
 

Good indicator!

Sujeet Kumar
165
Sujeet Kumar 2023.10.19 18:53 
 

Very usefull indicator for me, please add Push Notification option also.

moayad Almousa
24
moayad Almousa 2023.05.06 07:31 
 

ممتاز

Cesira Giuntoli
218
Cesira Giuntoli 2025.06.28 22:22 
 

Pessimo indicatore. Non porta nulla di nuovo soprattutto durante le fasi di forte trend. Rischi di perdere molti soldi con questo indicatore

Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2023.09.08 12:19 
 

I am so unhappy to buy this Indicator . The image on the indicator does not look the same when i attached to my mt4. I dont know if there is a set file that will make it look accurate . Please seller how can i contact you to get the right help on how to set this to increase market accuracy . it lacks accuracy .

lizhi fu
4486
Réponse du développeur lizhi fu 2023.09.09 03:51
It's all the same, you don't need any settings, it will be displayed when you load it directly, if you want to display more, you can adjust the parameters! The easiest way to see the indicator is: the market wave is lower than a wave only short, a wave is higher than a wave only long.
Zhifeng Lin
411
Zhifeng Lin 2023.08.07 04:08 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Xabar77
26
Xabar77 2023.05.07 02:11 
 

totale schrott

lizhi fu
4486
Réponse du développeur lizhi fu 2023.05.11 05:34
The indicator success rate is here, and you need to use it correctly in order to do so. Messing with the most advanced tools won't work, a sports car you take off-road is certainly not for you. I believe you are also tested before you buy, please do not maliciously resist.
Jana Mirgusova
362
Jana Mirgusova 2023.05.04 13:48 
 

Super indicator, I recommend it to everyone.

SHIsheng
24
SHIsheng 2023.05.04 08:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

lizhi fu
4486
Réponse du développeur lizhi fu 2023.05.04 08:45
不需要参数，货币通用的。
Vyacheslav Fedorkin
219
Vyacheslav Fedorkin 2023.04.23 19:59 
 

Моя оценка продукта будет позже. Первый тест на время, кстати прямо в реальном аккаунте.

Epsilon Hogas
1732
Epsilon Hogas 2023.04.19 17:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

mabeymabey corinnecorinne
23
mabeymabey corinnecorinne 2023.04.19 08:49 
 

This indicator is quite effective, and the author is always happy to help

quantum_wg
228
quantum_wg 2023.04.19 05:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Amir Sasan Gorgzadeh
28
Amir Sasan Gorgzadeh 2023.04.18 09:30 
 

Hi, just bought the indicator, whats the best settings? Could you explain more about strategy Telegram @gorgzadeh

Narutopips
86
Narutopips 2023.03.27 15:12 
 

Nice indicator, fantastic.

825lr
396
825lr 2023.03.25 19:16 
 

great indicator! thank you

xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.03.25 01:24 
 

very good indicator

Lucas Rubial Gomes
191
Lucas Rubial Gomes 2023.03.22 01:15 
 

indicador maravilhoso, amei , recomendo demais

Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi
362
Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi 2023.03.15 07:02 
 

very good indicator. daily profit with 5m chart and long term then go for 4H / Daily chart and you will not regret it.

Zhen Min Zhu
410
Zhen Min Zhu 2023.03.15 04:42 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

12
Répondre à l'avis