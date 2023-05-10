TopBottomEA MT5

Support Currency: GBPCAD, EURSGD, other varieties will be added later, our goal is to make money, just the ideal state, the coin is no longer boutique, so the earnings are more stable.
Support cycle: M1 chart
Platform recommendation: ICMarkets original spread account, FPMarkets original spread account. In order to have higher returns and more uniform results, it is best to use the icmarkets platform, which is convenient to compare with our real watch account trading records.
Position Recommendation: For friends who are sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.03 lots; for friends who are not sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.05 lots.
Usage: Load 1M on GBPCAD and EURSGD charts, no need to adjust any parameters, only need to adjust the number of lots according to the position recommendations.
Risk Tip: Please use the EA in strict accordance with the above suggestions and advice, if you privately change the currency varieties, or do not adjust the lot size position according to the recommendations, at your own risk.
The erection of the correct use of EA mentality and philosophy:
1, whether there is a single by the market decision, maybe a day a single are not, maybe a day top a few days of single volume, the greater the market the more single volume.
2, a perfect EA curve is often up and down fluctuating back and forth to grow up. Only Martin class strategy curve is straight, but at any time will return to zero.
3, do not trade with a quick success mentality, a good EA is not every day a profit, each EA has its specific most suitable market, in 80% of the unsuitable market may be a flat profit and loss or a small profit, in 20% of the suitable market may be a fast pull-up profit, can not tolerate 80% of the ordeal, there is no 20% fast pull-up gains.
4, in the spirit of sound investment mentality, under the premise of sound, the pursuit of reasonable long-term stable returns; against relying on luck, no stop-loss, dead carry, etc., behind the lurking huge risks; stop-loss for profit, in the constant stop-loss and stop gain in the boom of stable long-term gains.
5, manual manipulation requires a mindset, the use of EA also requires a good mindset, the use of EA is like planting vegetables, the more frequent attention the more growth is missing, because you are slowly experiencing this time process, always think too slow. When you do not care when you do not know the growth is very high, please erect the right investment mindset, do not be impatient.
6, slow = fast: is when the EA framework in 【once only a single, strict stop loss】 constraints, can stabilize the growth, it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is equal to fast.
7, fast = burst: is when the EA framework in [no stop loss, dead carry single] under the loose conditions, it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
Parameter description:
Lost // lot size of opened trades on signal
Compoundinterestswitch // The compound interest switch, by default, is off.
Risk // Compound interest position value, the higher the number the larger the position.
ParameterSwitching //false state is an automatic parameter, true state is an adjustable parameter (the parameters controlled by the switch are: Volatility, StopLoss, Profit)
Volatility //volatility parameter, the larger the parameter the lower the volume of orders
StopLoss // Stop Loss parameter
Profit // stop loss parameter
Pointdifferencelimit // spread parameter, does not work when the platform spread exceeds it
Displayswitch // data panel switch, default is off
Magic //Grinding Art No.
CommentName //Comment parameter, you can name it as you like
Good and safe EA and good support