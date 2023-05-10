TopBottomEA MT5

Support Currency: GBPCAD, EURSGD, other varieties will be added later, our goal is to make money, just the ideal state, the coin is no longer boutique, so the earnings are more stable.

Support cycle: M1 chart

Platform recommendation: ICMarkets original spread account, FPMarkets original spread account. In order to have higher returns and more uniform results, it is best to use the icmarkets platform, which is convenient to compare with our real watch account trading records.

Position Recommendation: For friends who are sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.03 lots; for friends who are not sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.05 lots.

Usage: Load 1M on GBPCAD and EURSGD charts, no need to adjust any parameters, only need to adjust the number of lots according to the position recommendations.