TopBottomEA MT5

4.17
  • Experts
  • lizhi fu
    lizhi fu

    lizhi fu

    4.3 (74)
    I have been engaged in the foreign exchange industry for over 15 years, and have been skilled in manual trading and programming intelligence
    3 products 13 comments
  • Version: 1.31
  • Updated: 23 November 2023
  • Activations: 10
TopBottomEA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours.
New on the EA activity price: $598, every three days up $100, price process: 398 --> 498 --> 598...... Up to the target price of $ 4999.
If you encounter installation and EA backtesting problems, please contact us; After 8 days of purchase, you can get the "Band trend indicator" indicator for free.
MT4 version: click here
Join public group: Click here

Challenge Minimum Funds Real Account 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1575208 Quality [Reliability] 5 frames.During the New Crown virus, EA trading broke down for a year and the server expired for reasons.

Support Currency: GBPCAD, EURSGD, other varieties will be added later, our goal is to make money, just the ideal state, the coin is no longer boutique, so the earnings are more stable.
Support cycle: M1 chart
Platform recommendation: ICMarkets original spread account, FPMarkets original spread account. In order to have higher returns and more uniform results, it is best to use the icmarkets platform, which is convenient to compare with our real watch account trading records.
Position Recommendation: For friends who are sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.03 lots; for friends who are not sensitive to the retracement, it is recommended that 1000 positions in two currencies are hung 0.05 lots.
Usage: Load 1M on GBPCAD and EURSGD charts, no need to adjust any parameters, only need to adjust the number of lots according to the position recommendations.
Risk Tip: Please use the EA in strict accordance with the above suggestions and advice, if you privately change the currency varieties, or do not adjust the lot size position according to the recommendations, at your own risk.

The erection of the correct use of EA mentality and philosophy:
1, whether there is a single by the market decision, maybe a day a single are not, maybe a day top a few days of single volume, the greater the market the more single volume.
2, a perfect EA curve is often up and down fluctuating back and forth to grow up. Only Martin class strategy curve is straight, but at any time will return to zero.
3, do not trade with a quick success mentality, a good EA is not every day a profit, each EA has its specific most suitable market, in 80% of the unsuitable market may be a flat profit and loss or a small profit, in 20% of the suitable market may be a fast pull-up profit, can not tolerate 80% of the ordeal, there is no 20% fast pull-up gains.
4, in the spirit of sound investment mentality, under the premise of sound, the pursuit of reasonable long-term stable returns; against relying on luck, no stop-loss, dead carry, etc., behind the lurking huge risks; stop-loss for profit, in the constant stop-loss and stop gain in the boom of stable long-term gains.
5, manual manipulation requires a mindset, the use of EA also requires a good mindset, the use of EA is like planting vegetables, the more frequent attention the more growth is missing, because you are slowly experiencing this time process, always think too slow. When you do not care when you do not know the growth is very high, please erect the right investment mindset, do not be impatient.
6, slow = fast: is when the EA framework in 【once only a single, strict stop loss】 constraints, can stabilize the growth, it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is equal to fast.

7, fast = burst: is when the EA framework in [no stop loss, dead carry single] under the loose conditions, it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.

Parameter description:

Lost // lot size of opened trades on signal
Compoundinterestswitch // The compound interest switch, by default, is off.
Risk // Compound interest position value, the higher the number the larger the position.
ParameterSwitching //false state is an automatic parameter, true state is an adjustable parameter (the parameters controlled by the switch are: Volatility, StopLoss, Profit)
Volatility //volatility parameter, the larger the parameter the lower the volume of orders
StopLoss // Stop Loss parameter
Profit // stop loss parameter
Pointdifferencelimit // spread parameter, does not work when the platform spread exceeds it
Displayswitch // data panel switch, default is off
Magic //Grinding Art No.
CommentName //Comment parameter, you can name it as you like
Reviews 17
rodnylc
92
rodnylc 2024.03.17 20:38 
 

Good and safe EA and good support

Yang Jun Wen
140
Yang Jun Wen 2024.03.10 14:43 
 

I've been buying this EA for almost a month now and I think it's a profitable program. But this does not mean that we can completely ignore, or need to pay attention to the risks in the market.

Orlando Custodio Cabiles
138
Orlando Custodio Cabiles 2024.02.20 06:34 
 

Been using this Ea and its a lifechanger! Thanks for the developer!

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Experts
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lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
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Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicators
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
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bc01
501
bc01 2024.12.10 21:08 
 

horrible EA, very bad entry points, this year if you started in march minus 20%

Tony
645
Tony 2024.08.08 04:30 
 

Zero support. After huge consecutive losses (full SL) on GBPCHF which is one of the 3 recommended pairs, I cross-checked with the signal to find out that the developer stopped the EA from trading the GBPCHF pair since 22/04/2024 without notification or change to the recommended pairs on the product page. I tried to contact the developer numerous times to confirm the new recommended pairs since the product page until this moment (08/08/2024) still shows GBPCAD, EURSGD, and GBPCHF but he just read the messages and didn't reply.

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2024.08.08 09:13
Hello, I sincerely apologize for the delay in replying to you as I was in the countryside for the past two days without internet. Regarding the higher risk of currencies related to the Swiss franc, our real account is precisely because of its existence of several consecutive hard losses to stop trading this currency, if you pay attention to our account or EA profile information, we have long been prompted to customers do not hang this currency, thank you!
Alvin Chiu
572
Alvin Chiu 2024.03.23 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rodnylc
92
rodnylc 2024.03.17 20:38 
 

Good and safe EA and good support

Huang Shi Jia
355
Huang Shi Jia 2024.03.13 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yang Jun Wen
140
Yang Jun Wen 2024.03.10 14:43 
 

I've been buying this EA for almost a month now and I think it's a profitable program. But this does not mean that we can completely ignore, or need to pay attention to the risks in the market.

Orlando Custodio Cabiles
138
Orlando Custodio Cabiles 2024.02.20 06:34 
 

Been using this Ea and its a lifechanger! Thanks for the developer!

Chuanqi Zheng
519
Chuanqi Zheng 2024.01.27 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Yong Shen
176
Lim Yong Shen 2024.01.23 10:57 
 

Good and prompt support. Reliable ea

GENIUS PIPSMAKER
73
GENIUS PIPSMAKER 2023.11.17 04:03 
 

Reliable EA. The programmer is very responsive. I highly recommend this EA.

cyberhiga
1649
cyberhiga 2023.09.26 09:54 
 

It felt solid. We have only been using it for a short period of time, but we are making a small profit.

Tobias Carsten Mueller
1226
Tobias Carsten Mueller 2023.09.13 08:36 
 

I think it's only fair that everyone who looks at the reviews knows that the seller rewards good reviews with a bonus. You then get the band trend indicator for free.

B
258
B 2023.08.25 16:19 
 

No trailing stop. Lots of could have win trades turned into losses.

I suggested multiple times to author to add a function(add trailing stop ONLY when already in profit) that allow traders to choose if use trailing stop or not. But author refused.

lizhi fu
4531
Reply from developer lizhi fu 2024.01.23 10:34
Hi, I'm going to talk to you about a couple things you don't know.
1, Moving the stop loss will only minimize the profit because you don't give it enough room to oscillate and it is easy to retrace and close the position early, resulting in a small profit on a position that should have been more profitable.
2, all customer requirements, my side can not be added, because too many customers mention the request to add some features. But in order to unify the effect of everyone, customers and put forward some amateur personal think good function, we can not use, but also thank you for the proposal.
3, If we can really improve the effect, we will take the initiative to upgrade.
4, say now the effect is always stable.
happy panda
231
happy panda 2023.07.16 19:26 
 

good ea on some brokers

tt676510220
393
tt676510220 2023.07.14 16:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fendz00
54
fendz00 2023.06.12 09:41 
 

nice

Lin Bo Zhao
261
Lin Bo Zhao 2023.05.13 04:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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