SUM Wave Entry
- Göstergeler
- Liu Ying Pei
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
MaximumNumBars : To calculate back number of bars to identify the wave.
Length : Zigzag Length. Keep the numbers low if you are looking for smaller and shorter trades. Keep the numbers high if you are looking for longer and bigger trades.
Error Percent : Adjustments for ratios as it is not always possible to find exactly equal retracement ratio.
Entry Percent : Once Wave 2 is formed, entry is set after reversing 30% of wave 2. This number can be increased or decreased. Caution: Keeping the number too low may result in false signals.
ShowRatios and ShowWaves lets you display wave line and retracement ratios for each pivots
Note : there is not trend direction filter, so if you use that signal as your entry reference, please consider the trend direction by yourself.