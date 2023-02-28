Mage MT4

  • Experts
  • Mrs Marta S Garrod
    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    3 (4)
    It took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
    6 products
  • Version: 1.58
  • Updated: 28 February 2023
  • Activations: 7

The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been trained on history data. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the market conditions. It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision.

Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS.

If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer.


Timeframe: H1

Symbols: EURJPY,EURGBP,NZDJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,GBPUSD

- No Night Scalper

- No Martingale 

- No Grid system 

- No Curve fitting


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91921

Mage Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1821846


INPUTS FOR SAGE

Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here 


Magic number: magic number for orders 


Lots method: lot management method

 

manual_lots: use a static lot size for all orders


Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent 


Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")


Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter "c" for AUDCADc)


Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number 


Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders  


Open both: take positions in both directions 


Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author 


Show panel: hide/show the panel for information


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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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