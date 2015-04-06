Advance Trends Intellegence mt4

Advance Trend Intellegence EA is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy.

This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend.

With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal.

This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data.


Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE.

Advance Trends Intellegence EA design for EURUSD pair.


Attention :

  • Use  Advance Trends Intellegence EA  on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages
  • You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:500
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.



Parameters :

  • Stoploss = 80; stoploss the order, 80 is 80 pips.
  • AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
  • Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
  • FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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