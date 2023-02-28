Mage MT4
- Experts
- Mrs Marta S Garrod
- Version: 1.58
- Mise à jour: 28 février 2023
- Activations: 7
The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been trained on history data. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the market conditions. It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision.
Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS.
If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer.
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: EURJPY,EURGBP,NZDJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,GBPUSD
- No Night Scalper
- No Martingale
- No Grid system
- No Curve fitting
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91921
Mage Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1821846
INPUTS FOR SAGE
Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here
Magic number: magic number for orders
Lots method: lot management method
manual_lots: use a static lot size for all orders
Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")
Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter "c" for AUDCADc)
Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number
Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders
Open both: take positions in both directions
Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author
Show panel: hide/show the panel for information