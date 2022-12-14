Gambit MT4

5
  • Experts
  • Mrs Marta S Garrod
    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    3 (4)
    It took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
    6 products
  • Version: 2.45
  • Updated: 28 February 2023
  • Activations: 7
This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is very much controlled. The settings are very simple, hence, there is no need to change them except necessary. Optimization is not required as well.

This demonstrates the strength of the algorithms of the EA and reinforces the possibilities of maintaining its good performance in the future.

Symbols: NZDJPY,CADJPY,CHFJPY

- No Night Scalper

- No Martingale 

- No Grid system 

- No Curve fitting




INPUTS FOR GAMBIT


Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here 

Magic number: magic number for orders 

Lots method: lot management method

manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders

Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent 

Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (deafult: 3)

Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")

Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c)

Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number 

Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders 

Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions 

Only sells: if you want take only sell positions 

Open both: take positions in both directions 

Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author 

Show panel: hide/show the panel for information 




Reviews 1
Jiu Kang Wang
341
Jiu Kang Wang 2023.01.14 04:13 
 

The firm offer has been running for a period of time, and the effect is good, worthy of five-star praise!

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Jiu Kang Wang
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Jiu Kang Wang 2023.01.14 04:13 
 

The firm offer has been running for a period of time, and the effect is good, worthy of five-star praise!

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