Gambit MT5

3
  • Experts
  • Mrs Marta S Garrod
    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    3 (4)
    It took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
    6 products
  • Version: 2.45
  • Updated: 28 February 2023
  • Activations: 7
This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustain




INPUTS FOR GAMBIT


Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here 

Magic number: magic number for orders 

Lots method: lot management method

manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders

Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent 

Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (deafult: 3)

Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")

Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c)

Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number 

Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders 

Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions 

Only sells: if you want take only sell positions 

Open both: take positions in both directions 

Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author 

Show panel: hide/show the panel for information 



Reviews 2
ChrisV516
24
ChrisV516 2023.01.02 20:44 
 

First week made 5% on a funded account, so far so good.

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Alchemic's algorithm does not use martingale, grid or any other risky money management systems, it is based on candlestick analysis. Alchemic analyzes several time frames and determines the dominant price direction for entering/exiting the market. Each trade of the EA is accompanied by stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The size of Stop Loss and Take Profit is determined by market volatility. The EA can trade the specified volume or dynamically select it for each trade based on the amount of ava
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Kevin Nathan P Papiccio
155
Kevin Nathan P Papiccio 2023.03.24 12:47 
 

Nul , aucun profit , le signal parle pour lui meme . A chier

ChrisV516
24
ChrisV516 2023.01.02 20:44 
 

First week made 5% on a funded account, so far so good.

Mrs Marta S Garrod
690
Reply from developer Mrs Marta S Garrod 2023.01.02 21:45
thank you so much for your review, i wish you the best...
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