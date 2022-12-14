Gambit MT5

Gambit MT4 Mrs Marta S Garrod 5 (1) Experts

This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is very much controlled. The settings are very simple, hence, there is no need to change them except necessary. Optimization is not required as well. This demonstrates the strength of the algorithms of the EA and