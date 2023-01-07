The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been trained on history data. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the market conditions. It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision.

Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS.

If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer.



