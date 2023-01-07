Mage MT5

  • Experts
  • Mrs Marta S Garrod
    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    Mrs Marta S Garrod

    3 (4)
    It took me a while to get comfortable enough with accepting the losses that came with the game of forex trading, but with every loss, I built resilience and gained essential knowledge towards the inner workings of the market, and with my 19 years of professional experience, I decided to put that
    6 products
  • Version: 1.58
  • Updated: 28 February 2023
  • Activations: 7

The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network and has been trained on history data. The EA opens a buy/sell order or avoids trading according to the market conditions. It is an Expert advisor that is made for a long-term vision.

Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use a VPS.

If you have any other questions, please write me private messages and I will be happy to answer.


Timeframe: H1

Symbols: EURJPY,EURGBP,NZDJPY,GBPNZD,EURCAD,GBPUSD

- No Night Scalper

- No Martingale 

- No Grid system 

- No Curve fitting


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91922

Mage Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1821846


INPUTS FOR SAGE

Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here 


Magic number: magic number for orders 


Lots method: lot management method

 

manual_lots: use a static lot size for all orders


Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent 


Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")


Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter "c" for AUDCADc)


Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number 


Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders  


Open both: take positions in both directions 


Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author 


Show panel: hide/show the panel for information


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Aitor folch
73
Aitor folch 2023.01.23 21:38 
 

no like this version fuck

Mrs Marta S Garrod
690
Reply from developer Mrs Marta S Garrod 2023.01.23 21:56
hello. i'm sorry to hear this. pls can you tell me what you don't like so that i can know where to fix it. thank you
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