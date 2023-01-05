CryptoTrend

4

Concept

Crypto Trend is a system that identify the safest cryptocurrency price trends.
This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.
It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions.
No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control.

As a free version, this EA just opens sell orders and the lotsize is limited to 0.01.
Get Crypto Trend Pro and never miss the big cryptocurrency movements again.

Results

Live tracking: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1711855

How to configure

  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
  • The EA must be attached to a H4 chart per crypto Symbol.
  • Recommended mininum balance: $300. But you can even start with $100.
  • Recommended broker: A true ECN, with low Spread and low comission, as Tickmill, Global Prime, Darwinex or ICMarkets.

Recommended Pairs:

  • BTCUSD
  • ETHUSD

Advantages

  • Easy to use.
  • Only one order per symbol open at a time.
  • It never increases the risk of operations or bank management in an attempt to cover past losses.

    Promotion

    • Starting price, just $98,00

    Backtests

    This EA is designed to be extremely easy to test.
    It works only at control points. So you don't need ultra accurate historical data tick by tick, simply because this EA doesn't operate tick by tick.
    You can check yourself, the difference of a backtest with "Every Tick" or "Control Points" will bring the same result.
    Another important factor is, working only on the control points makes the backtest much more accurate as it won't use random ticks from mt4, but only uses known OHLC data.
    Do you want to know more about backtests or do you need historical data? look at my profile and send me a message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal


    Author

    Look at my profile and send me a message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal



    Be Smart! Trade Safe!

    İncelemeler
    121887704
    587
    121887704 2025.01.20 12:17 
     

    Non male... per ora in demo

    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    Master Class
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
    FREE
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
    JETINVEST
    4.67 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Pivot Point Fibo RSJ, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak günün destek ve direnç çizgilerini izleyen bir göstergedir. Bu muhteşem gösterge, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak Pivot Point üzerinden 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve direnç oluşturur. Fiyatların, bir operasyonun olası giriş/çıkış noktalarını algılamanın mümkün olduğu bu destek ve direncin her bir düzeyine uyması harika. Özellikleri 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve 7 seviye direnç Seviyelerin renklerini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın Girişler Pivot Tipi Pivo
    FREE
    ET1 for MT4
    Hui Qiu
    3.83 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
    FREE
    Dark Phoenix Scalper
    Hossein Davarynejad
    4.33 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ////  Dark Phoenix  Scalper  //// Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker  This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold) ( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account )  This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading  Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart ) Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List 
    FREE
    MT Scanner
    Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
    4 (2)
    Göstergeler
    This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
    FREE
    Rule Plotter MT4
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    4.25 (4)
    Göstergeler
    Rule Plotter ile Otomatik Ticaret Robotu Nasıl Oluşturulur Sadece birkaç fare tıklaması ile ticaret stratejilerinizi otomatikleştirebilmenin ne kadar güçlü olabileceğini hiç düşündünüz mü? Karmaşık kodlara dalmadan farklı ticaret stratejilerini oluşturup test etmenin özgürlüğünü hayal edin. Rule Plotter ile bu vizyon gerçek oluyor. Burada kendi özel ticaret robotunuzu nasıl oluşturabileceğinizi ve Rule Plotter'ı kullanarak ticaret sistemi oluşturmayı keşfedeceğiz, tüm süreci basitleştiren bir ti
    FREE
    EA Fantom
    Rahul Kumar Trivedi
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    Göstergeler
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    MFL scalper01
    Chang Ming Zhi Cang
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
    FREE
    Raven
    Dmitriy Prigodich
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "Raven" is an expert scalper who does not use dangerous strategies in his work. It trades at the extremes of the pullback, according to the trend. Channel scalping means confidence, reliability and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor implements all types of stops from the percentage of the balance to the signal stop, so you can always control your balance and not worry. It is recommended to use a signal stop - this will optimize losses and increase profits. The first 10 copies are priced at $ 10
    FREE
    StatsBar
    Maksim Kalachev
    Yardımcı programlar
    StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
    FREE
    NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
    Christian Opperskalski
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
    FREE
    TrendNavigator Robot
    Hong Ling Mu
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations. You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed. The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close o
    FREE
    Martingale Gaps
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Martingale Gaps is a fully automatic, professional trading robot, designed specifically for the foreign exchange market EUR USD M30 . It is specially designed for those who want to start with little money in automatic trading. Of course with minimum lot. For others, increasing the risk is enough. This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EUR USD M30 . Input and output orders are based on are based on two indicators: Moving Average, Balance of Power. If account equity drops
    FREE
    Engulfing Detector
    Chia Leilypour
    Göstergeler
    This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
    FREE
    Trend Filter Pro
    Aleksandr Makarov
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
    FREE
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Ava Swan Pro Signal
    Nirundorn Promphao
    4.5 (2)
    Göstergeler
    The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
    FREE
    Filtrele:
