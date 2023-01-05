CryptoTrend

4

Concept

Crypto Trend is a system that identify the safest cryptocurrency price trends.
This system is focused on a long-term stable growth.
It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions.
No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control.

As a free version, this EA just opens sell orders and the lotsize is limited to 0.01.
Get Crypto Trend Pro and never miss the big cryptocurrency movements again.

Results

Live tracking: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1711855

How to configure

  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
  • The EA must be attached to a H4 chart per crypto Symbol.
  • Recommended mininum balance: $300. But you can even start with $100.
  • Recommended broker: A true ECN, with low Spread and low comission, as Tickmill, Global Prime, Darwinex or ICMarkets.

Recommended Pairs:

  • BTCUSD
  • ETHUSD

Advantages

  • Easy to use.
  • Only one order per symbol open at a time.
  • It never increases the risk of operations or bank management in an attempt to cover past losses.

    Promotion

    • Starting price, just $98,00

    Backtests

    This EA is designed to be extremely easy to test.
    It works only at control points. So you don't need ultra accurate historical data tick by tick, simply because this EA doesn't operate tick by tick.
    You can check yourself, the difference of a backtest with "Every Tick" or "Control Points" will bring the same result.
    Another important factor is, working only on the control points makes the backtest much more accurate as it won't use random ticks from mt4, but only uses known OHLC data.
    Do you want to know more about backtests or do you need historical data? look at my profile and send me a message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal


    Author

    Look at my profile and send me a message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal



    Be Smart! Trade Safe!

    Avis 3
    121887704
    587
    121887704 2025.01.20 12:17 
     

    Non male... per ora in demo

