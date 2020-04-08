Order Block Finder MT4

An Order Block is formed when the banks either buy or sell a large amount of currency. eg for a buy order block, they will sell and it creates a bearish candle. After this, the banks buy aggressively creating a large, fast movement in the opposite direction. This leaves their sell trades in negative equity. So, they will sell again at the higher price to bring it back to the original sell price.

After this, the pice will usually go back up, and probably higher than the one just created. There are a lot of vidoes about Order Blocks / Banker Candles / Institutional Candles so watch them if you are not sure.