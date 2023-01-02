Median Renko Terminator

Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade

NON-REPAINT 

COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL

Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow.

Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. 

Works on all pairs and with RENKO CHARTS.

Dont forget to request a renko chart generator after purchase.

SurfsideTrader
275
SurfsideTrader 2023.04.14 07:56 
 

No contact from seller since purchase. He has disabled incoming message facility so he cannot be contacted directly from this platform. Disappointing customer service. Still awaiting promised DAMJAN-Renko EA so unable to give review on product.

**UPDATE** Two days later and still no contact from seller. Caveat Emptor.

My Email has been sent to you in MQL5 Message.

Lesedi Oliver Seilane
72517
Geliştiriciden yanıt Lesedi Oliver Seilane 2023.04.16 16:59
good day caveat emptor im sorry i couldn't response to you as soon as possible as i had an emergency meeting kindly forward me your email
İncelemeye yanıt