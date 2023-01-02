Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade

NON-REPAINT

COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL

Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow.

Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow.

Works on all pairs and with RENKO CHARTS.

Dont forget to request a renko chart generator after purchase.