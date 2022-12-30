Stoch SAR

  • The parabolic SAR indicator, developed by J. Welles Wilder Jr., is used by traders to determine trend direction and potential reversals in price.
  • The technical indicator uses a trailing stop and reverse method called "SAR," or stop and reverse, to identify suitable exit and entry points. 
  • The parabolic SAR indicator appears on a chart as a series of dots, either above or below an asset's price, depending on the direction the price is moving.
  • A dot is placed below the price when it is trending upward, and above the price when it is trending downward.


KDJ indicator is a technical indicator used to analyze and predict changes in stock trends and price patterns in a traded asset. KDJ indicator is otherwise known as the random index. It is a very practical technical indicator which is most commonly used in market trend analysis of short-term stock.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Pole Line
Xiong Luo
Indicators
根据高开低收价格确定反转点位，画出的极点折线。 The pole polyline is drawn according to the high opening and low closing price to determine the reversal point. 参数(Args)： 1.周期数(Period)。参与界限计算的K柱数量。 2.界限(Divide)。计算方式包括：         t1,顺高低价 (Buy min H,Sell max L)           t2,逆高低价 (Buy min L,Sell max H)           t3,收盘价 (Buy min C,Sell max C)           t4,开盘价 (Buy min O,Sell max O)           t5,高开低收价的一半 (HOLC/2)           t6,高开低收价的一半+1 (HOLC/2+1)           t7,高开低收价的一半+2 (HOLC/2+2) 3.跨越界限使用的价格(Price)。包括收盘价(C)和高低价(HL) 4.偏移(Of
Cross Rail
Xiong Luo
Indicators
A cross - track indicator that visually shows the current bullish/bearish trend of the market through the midline (mid track), main line (upper track), and sub-lines (lower track). Intersections or upper rail turns can be used as buying and selling positions. Parameter description: period：10 price： WEIGHTED //HIGH //LOW //OPEN //CLOSE //MEDIAN //TYPICAL //AVERAGE //WEIGHTED method：Linear weighted //Simple //Exponential //Smoothed // Linear weighted main offset：1.5 sub offset：1 base：2 counts add
UDWay
Xiong Luo
Indicators
K线极点轨道UD 【input 参数】 InpMyMagic： 幻数 InpShowPanel： 是否展示面板 InpOneLot： 开单量1份[最大99.99](=0最小手，>0固定手，<0>=-1净亏比，<-1净余最小亏比) InpAllLot： 总净单量,100%(=0最小手，>0固定手，<0>=-1净亏比，<-1净余最小亏比) InpLotMaxMoney： 开单量计算的最大金额(=0不管，>0超过该值即限制为该值，<0超过整数值即限制为小数倍数) InpLot1Dot1Money： 开单1手变化1点时金额变化值。(<=0自动计算(美元)，>0指定) InpDotBig： 大间隔点值(>=0点值，<1三位数点差均，<0整均比) InpDotSml： 小间隔点值(>=0点值，<1三位数点差均，<0整均比) ==========   UD   ========== InpUDType： 类型(=0不开，=1常规，=4偏极，=6平台，=8慢跟，=10超前，=12跟随) InpMinWidth： 上下轨宽度最小值(>=0点值，<1三位数点差均，<0整均比) InpHTurnThr
R breaker Variation
Xiong Luo
Indicators
In the Forex trading system, the Pivot Points trading method is a classic trading strategy. Pivot Points is a very simple resistance support system. Based on yesterday’s highest, lowest and closing prices, seven price points are calculated, including one pivot point, three resistance levels and three support levels. The resistance line and the support line are one of the tools that are often used in technical analysis, and the role of the support line and the pressure line can be mutually trans
MACD Deviate
Xiong Luo
Indicators
Type（1EMA，2DEMA，3TEMA） FastPeriod SlowPeriod SignalPeriod PriceApplied ( HIGH(H) LOW(L) OPEN(O) CLOSE(C) MEDIAN(HL) TYPICAL(HLC) WEIGHTED(HLCC) ) Deviate Up Deviate Down Deviate Bar What Is Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)? Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages (EMAs)   of a   security’s   price. The MACD line is calculated by subtracting the 26-peri
RVI Relative Vigor Index
Xiong Luo
Indicators
What Is the Relative Vigor Index? The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a   momentum indicator   used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a   simple moving average   (SMA). The RVI's usefulness is based on the observed tendency for prices to close higher than they open during uptrends, and to close lower than they open in downtrends. KEY TAKEAWAYS The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a
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