Stoch SAR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
- The parabolic SAR indicator, developed by J. Welles Wilder Jr., is used by traders to determine trend direction and potential reversals in price.
- The technical indicator uses a trailing stop and reverse method called "SAR," or stop and reverse, to identify suitable exit and entry points.
- The parabolic SAR indicator appears on a chart as a series of dots, either above or below an asset's price, depending on the direction the price is moving.
- A dot is placed below the price when it is trending upward, and above the price when it is trending downward.
KDJ indicator is a technical indicator used to analyze and predict changes in stock trends and price patterns in a traded asset. KDJ indicator is otherwise known as the random index. It is a very practical technical indicator which is most commonly used in market trend analysis of short-term stock.