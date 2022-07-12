R breaker Variation

In the Forex trading system, the Pivot Points trading method is a classic trading strategy. Pivot Points is a very simple resistance support system. Based on yesterday’s highest, lowest and closing prices, seven price points are calculated, including one pivot point, three resistance levels and three support levels.

The resistance line and the support line are one of the tools that are often used in technical analysis, and the role of the support line and the pressure line can be mutually transformed. From a trading point of view, Pivot Point is like a combat map, pointing out the support and resistance price that should be paid attention to by investors. As for the specific tactical cooperation, Pivot Point does not specifically stipulate it, depending on the investor itself.

For this trading strategy. Investors can flexibly formulate strategies based on intraday prices and related trends in pivot points, support levels and resistance levels, and can even manage position adjustments based on key points.



