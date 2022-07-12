R breaker Variation

In the Forex trading system, the Pivot Points trading method is a classic trading strategy. Pivot Points is a very simple resistance support system. Based on yesterday’s highest, lowest and closing prices, seven price points are calculated, including one pivot point, three resistance levels and three support levels.
The resistance line and the support line are one of the tools that are often used in technical analysis, and the role of the support line and the pressure line can be mutually transformed. From a trading point of view, Pivot Point is like a combat map, pointing out the support and resistance price that should be paid attention to by investors. As for the specific tactical cooperation, Pivot Point does not specifically stipulate it, depending on the investor itself.
For this trading strategy. Investors can flexibly formulate strategies based on intraday prices and related trends in pivot points, support levels and resistance levels, and can even manage position adjustments based on key points.


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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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根据高开低收价格确定反转点位，画出的极点折线。 The pole polyline is drawn according to the high opening and low closing price to determine the reversal point. 参数(Args)： 1.周期数(Period)。参与界限计算的K柱数量。 2.界限(Divide)。计算方式包括：         t1,顺高低价 (Buy min H,Sell max L)           t2,逆高低价 (Buy min L,Sell max H)           t3,收盘价 (Buy min C,Sell max C)           t4,开盘价 (Buy min O,Sell max O)           t5,高开低收价的一半 (HOLC/2)           t6,高开低收价的一半+1 (HOLC/2+1)           t7,高开低收价的一半+2 (HOLC/2+2) 3.跨越界限使用的价格(Price)。包括收盘价(C)和高低价(HL) 4.偏移(Of
Cross Rail
Xiong Luo
Indicators
A cross - track indicator that visually shows the current bullish/bearish trend of the market through the midline (mid track), main line (upper track), and sub-lines (lower track). Intersections or upper rail turns can be used as buying and selling positions. Parameter description: period：10 price： WEIGHTED //HIGH //LOW //OPEN //CLOSE //MEDIAN //TYPICAL //AVERAGE //WEIGHTED method：Linear weighted //Simple //Exponential //Smoothed // Linear weighted main offset：1.5 sub offset：1 base：2 counts add
UDWay
Xiong Luo
Indicators
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MACD Deviate
Xiong Luo
Indicators
Type（1EMA，2DEMA，3TEMA） FastPeriod SlowPeriod SignalPeriod PriceApplied ( HIGH(H) LOW(L) OPEN(O) CLOSE(C) MEDIAN(HL) TYPICAL(HLC) WEIGHTED(HLCC) ) Deviate Up Deviate Down Deviate Bar What Is Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)? Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a   trend-following   momentum   indicator that shows the relationship between two   exponential moving averages (EMAs)   of a   security’s   price. The MACD line is calculated by subtracting the 26-peri
Stoch SAR
Xiong Luo
Indicators
The parabolic SAR indicator, developed by J. Welles Wilder Jr., is used by traders to determine trend direction and potential reversals in price. The technical indicator uses a trailing stop and reverse method called "SAR," or stop and reverse, to identify suitable exit and entry points.  The parabolic SAR indicator appears on a chart as a series of dots, either above or below an asset's price, depending on the direction the price is moving. A dot is placed below the price when it is trending u
RVI Relative Vigor Index
Xiong Luo
Indicators
What Is the Relative Vigor Index? The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a   momentum indicator   used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a   simple moving average   (SMA). The RVI's usefulness is based on the observed tendency for prices to close higher than they open during uptrends, and to close lower than they open in downtrends. KEY TAKEAWAYS The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a
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