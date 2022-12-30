RVI Relative Vigor Index

What Is the Relative Vigor Index?

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a simple moving average (SMA).

The RVI's usefulness is based on the observed tendency for prices to close higher than they open during uptrends, and to close lower than they open in downtrends.

KEY TAKEAWAYS The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a technical momentum indicator.

The RVI oscillates across a pre-determined center line rather than a banded trend.

Divergences between the RVI indicator and price suggest there will be a near-term change in the trend.



