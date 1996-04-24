Cross Rail

A cross - track indicator that visually shows the current bullish/bearish trend of the market through the midline (mid track), main line (upper track), and sub-lines (lower track).

Intersections or upper rail turns can be used as buying and selling positions.





Parameter description:

period：10

price： WEIGHTED

//HIGH

//LOW

//OPEN

//CLOSE

//MEDIAN

//TYPICAL

//AVERAGE

//WEIGHTED

method：Linear weighted

//Simple

//Exponential

//Smoothed

// Linear weighted

main offset：1.5

sub offset：1

base：2

counts add reverse：true

slow reverse：true