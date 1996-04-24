Cross Rail
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
A cross - track indicator that visually shows the current bullish/bearish trend of the market through the midline (mid track), main line (upper track), and sub-lines (lower track).
Intersections or upper rail turns can be used as buying and selling positions.
Parameter description:
period：10
price： WEIGHTED
//HIGH
//LOW
//OPEN
//CLOSE
//MEDIAN
//TYPICAL
//AVERAGE
//WEIGHTED
method：Linear weighted
//Simple
//Exponential
//Smoothed
// Linear weighted
main offset：1.5
sub offset：1
base：2
counts add reverse：true
slow reverse：true