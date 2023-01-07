Linear Regression Candles and SMA

This indicator for MT4 is based on the currently popular indicator on Trading View of the similar name.

The beauty of the indicator like Heiken Ashi is it removes a lot of market noise.

4 (OHLC) arrays are filled with Linear Regression(LR) values of each price for the LR period. The period of the Linear Regression is an input which must be higher than 2 (it's defaulted to 2 if you try an enter 1).

The period of the Linear Regression is adjustable dependant on the market conditions. The SMA also has period adjustment.

Candles are generated with Green for 'Up' candles (with wicks) and Red for 'Down' candles. An SMA of the LR Close is included because the way this indicator is supposed to be used is as follows;

If the green candles are above the SMA, go long. If the red candles are below the blue SMA, go short. In my opinion, I would use some other exit signal but entries look good for a lagging trend indicator.

Definitely has a Heiken Ashi feel about it.

It must be used in the Main Chart Window in MT4 and will not display properly if used in the separate window (limitations of MT4)

On the Demo version, just press "start" on the Strategy Tester. Try and set the MA to a lower value to closely match the candles. You may need to hide the background bars/candles(use properties) to see it perform better

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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