Binary Advance Light version

This is a Lite version of my Binary Wave Advance Oscillating indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90734

Free for a limited time!

It reduces the less useful indicators, while keeping it's predictive modifications to make each indicator within better than their stock counter part. I reduced it and made it simpler, in the hopes it would be less overwhelming and more approachable.

Contains:

  • ADX
  • Chaikin
  • Money Flow Index

Each have separate smoothing controls to tame faster periods, as well as the Main has it's own smoothing period, so you could double smooth the values, if desired. The ADX line has a signal for use with trigger points of when the market is ready to reverse it's trend or force, etc. Signal line just makes it easier to keep track of.

This is by no means a stock indicator. The predictive/pre-emptive moving nature alone in each one has to be worth some value to your charts, perhaps. Any other details can be read on the Advanced version of this indicator. Thank you.

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Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
Three Triple Exponential Average oscillators merged into one. Fast period will pull on the slower period, and the slower will smooth out the faster and avoid early positions. You can use 2 fast and 1 slow, or Fibonacci range or 2 slow, 1 fast. NOW FREE. But please consider supporting me by buying my 2 for sale indicators. You can use this as an entry indicator and exit indicator. Open when the tripleTRIX line crosses the zero line and close when it starts to reverse. When the peaks get bigger,
TVf Channel
Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
I really like this indicator. But I made it, so of course I would.. NOW FREE. But please consider supporting me by buying my 2 for sale indicators. You can multiply the weight of each indicator used to give more emphasis on it's value when averaging between the 3. Boost fast TEMA and it can move the indicator faster. Boost slow FrAMA and watch it smooth out. I like to use them as open/close lines and set them up so they move quick, but have the FrAMA smooth it out more.  Check out my other indi
Tri CCI PreFiltered
Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
This is 3 pre-filtered CCI, Commodity Channel Index, indicators pre-filtered by your choice of 3 Smoothing and/or Averaging methods. I have found certain settings to be very reliable and I plan to incorporate this into an Expert Advisor in the future. I have added a new form of Averaging: Smoothed TEMA, or Triple Smoothed EMA, Exponential Moving Average. It gives less noise than the TEMA, but provides the smoothing of the Double Smoothed EMA, so it should be a slight bit quicker. PLEASE Download
Binary Wave Advance
Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
Update 2.2: Added MFI with predictive mod. Updated all indicators to reflect similar values, to combine multiple ones to rest well on overbought/oversold lines. Update 2.3: Minor bug fixes. Update 2.4: Removed buggy indicators DeMarker, and MACD, as it was too complicated and not as accurate as the rest due to it's nature. Added Awesome Oscillator. removed spreads, as it bogged the indicator down. Added other features, like indicator value compensators to match each other's levels when combined.
Hull Volume and Linear Weighted Moving Average
Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
Update 2.0: Added the option to change LWMA to the other 3 basic MA modes. I also added Smoothing to it, to tame it a bit. You can input 1 as smoothing period and no smoothing will be applied. Update 2.1: Removed Trend Typical Open/Close as is was the same behavior as Trend Open/Close. Trend follow works by averaging the high/low with close/open. If Close is above Open, Trend Close = Close+High/2, averaging between close and high, and when Close drops below Open, it's calculation automatically s
Doctor Oscillator
Nicholas C Weber
Indicators
This is similar in it's idea as the Binary Advance/Lite indicator, but this is intended to use as a levels indicator, as well as trend reversal and how ranging the market is. It takes several useful indicators and combines them in such a way as to declutter your charts, yet prove even more useful together, than separate. RSI, RVI, DeMarker, MACD are added together then multiplied by ATR and StdDev to reveal multiple factors: How far the price has changed, and as the price slows down and reverses
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