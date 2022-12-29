Binary Advance Light version

This is a Lite version of my Binary Wave Advance Oscillating indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90734

Free for a limited time!

It reduces the less useful indicators, while keeping it's predictive modifications to make each indicator within better than their stock counter part. I reduced it and made it simpler, in the hopes it would be less overwhelming and more approachable.

Contains:

Each have separate smoothing controls to tame faster periods, as well as the Main has it's own smoothing period, so you could double smooth the values, if desired. The ADX line has a signal for use with trigger points of when the market is ready to reverse it's trend or force, etc. Signal line just makes it easier to keep track of.

This is by no means a stock indicator. The predictive/pre-emptive moving nature alone in each one has to be worth some value to your charts, perhaps. Any other details can be read on the Advanced version of this indicator. Thank you.