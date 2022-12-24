Binary Wave Advance

Update 2.2: Added MFI with predictive mod. Updated all indicators to reflect similar values, to combine multiple ones to rest well on overbought/oversold lines.

Update 2.3: Minor bug fixes.

Update 2.4: Removed buggy indicators DeMarker, and MACD, as it was too complicated and not as accurate as the rest due to it's nature. Added Awesome Oscillator. removed spreads, as it bogged the indicator down. Added other features, like indicator value compensators to match each other's levels when combined.

Update 2.5: Added Stochastic Oscillator. Added Compensation factors to all indicators. Added ability to change Signal MA Methods for all indicators. Added smoothing to a few. A bit more complicated, unless you approach each indicator then combine.

Binary Wave indicator that uses what I think are the most reliable combination. I have also changed the way the 2 of the indicators work individually to have a predictive behavior: changing the Signal period on MACD and Chariots(Bears and Bulls) Power will slightly alter this ability. 5 seems to be the period with diminishing returns on faster Timeframes. I have noticed that over a period of 100 trades on the M1 chart, this could save me losing 1 pip per trade, so 100 pips. on the M30 chart it's about 8-10 pips per trade extra at the 0 cross over line. I also changed the code in ADX and DeMarker to be Linear Weighted, not Exponential or Simple.

You can smooth the Main Binary Wave and choose between Simple or Linear methods. You can also do the same for the Signal liine.

I plotted the ADX main line separately (the DI_ and DI+ are still calculated into the Wave) on the chart so you can use a single chart for Volume, Force, Range, Trend, Strength etc, so there's no need for a separate ADX chart.

Things I have noticed using this indicator: When going up to slower time frames, the volume calculated per bar is multiplied greatly, and the weight on Volume affected indicators will need to be dropped, or the levels adjusted(The ADX line becomes nonexistent-ly small so a separate ADX chart might be useful.)

I've improved MACD functionality by making both the Fast and the Slow periods independent of each other, or Slow follows fast, like dropping a second MA on a chart and changing it's price to "Previous Indicator" value. You can also change the MA method for both, and the price for both if Signal is set to Independent.

How you could use this indicator:

The ADX level remains on chart, regardless of weight multiplier value. You could use the other indicators stand alone, and still have that ADX threshold to help on a single chart. You could combine a few of your favorite indicators, too. You can use the basic Binary principle of the cross over of the Zero line, or use cross over of the Wave over the Signal. The signal line can be given a large period and used to determine trend direction, strength depending on distance from the Wave/main line. Also, when the ADX line is above a certain level, that's a good signal. But it's an even better signal when it starts to drop back down. The Wave is bound to cross over the Signal at any moment after that. (look at logo for example!). Update 1.2 includes a signal for easier spotting.

Indicators Available to mix and match:

ADX (Average Directional Index) - Linear Weighted ADX main mod and Predictive mod

Awesome Oscillator - predictive mod

CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Predictive mod and Smoothing mod

Chaikin Oscillator - Predictive mod

Force Index - Predictive mod and Smoothing mod

MFI (Money Flow Index) - Predictive mod and Smoothing mod

RSI (Relative Strength Index) - Predictive Math Mod and Smoothing mod

Stochastic Oscillator - Predictive mod

TRIX (Triple Exponential Average) - Predictive mod