Hull Volume and Linear Weighted Moving Average

Update 2.0: Added the option to change LWMA to the other 3 basic MA modes. I also added Smoothing to it, to tame it a bit. You can input 1 as smoothing period and no smoothing will be applied.

Update 2.1: Removed Trend Typical Open/Close as is was the same behavior as Trend Open/Close. Trend follow works by averaging the high/low with close/open. If Close is above Open, Trend Close = Close+High/2, averaging between close and high, and when Close drops below Open, it's calculation automatically switches to Close+Low/2. Faster crossovers and accurate reversal watch is the aim here. Think of it like Order flow reversals, with tick or real volumes, if desired.

This indicator is a combination of 4 separate moving averages you can combine in any ratio you like. I have also created extra price combinations I wanted to try out, specifically for OHCL strategies, crossovers, trend following, etc.

You can combine and multiply these 4 Moving Averages: MA(4 types), Hull calculated MA(4 types , VWMA aka Volume Weighted Moving Average, and Hull calculated VWMA. You can use Real Volume or Tick Volume, as well, not just Tick, if your Broker provides that data.

Can be used to follow price action a lot easier, I feel, if using Trend Close and Trend Open Crossovers and verify line positions on higher timeframes. Test it out in an indicator backtest! Note: some of the price combinations have proven more useful than the stock ones, while some have not, but the options are still available to you. Probably the first indicator to feature so many price combination choices.





Price to increase 25% after 10 purchases.

