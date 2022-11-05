Tri CCI PreFiltered
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 November 2022
- Activations: 20
This is 3 pre-filtered CCI, Commodity Channel Index, indicators pre-filtered by your choice of 3 Smoothing and/or Averaging methods. I have found certain settings to be very reliable and I plan to incorporate this into an Expert Advisor in the future.
I have added a new form of Averaging: Smoothed TEMA, or Triple Smoothed EMA, Exponential Moving Average. It gives less noise than the TEMA, but provides the smoothing of the Double Smoothed EMA, so it should be a slight bit quicker.
PLEASE Download and Demo it on some back-test charts to see what I mean.
Thank You! Good luck out there. Hopefully the CCI Trident will give you the edge you need(so cheesy..)!
Tips: use as a crossover of the 100/-100 line, 0 line, trend indicator, or two used as stochastics. For a Stochastics, you can use close/weighted price as the main line and a 2nd indicator with Open price and slightly slower period and/or use the shift control to bump the line over a few bars.
Notes: I'm planning to add an alert feature in the future. Let me know if that's something you need!
Prices to choose from:
Close
Open
High
Low
Median
Typical
Weighted
Average (high+low+open+close)/4
Averages to choose from:
Simple moving average
Exponential moving average
Double smoothed EMA
Double EMA
Triple smoothed EMA
Triple EMA
Smoothed MA
Linear weighted MA
Parabolic weighted MA
Alexander MA
Volume weighted MA
Hull MA
Triangular MA
Sine weighted MA
Linear regression value
IE/2
Non lag MA
Zero lag EMA
Leader EMA