Tri CCI PreFiltered

This is 3 pre-filtered CCI, Commodity Channel Index, indicators pre-filtered by your choice of 3 Smoothing and/or Averaging methods. I have found certain settings to be very reliable and I plan to incorporate this into an Expert Advisor in the future.

I have added a new form of Averaging: Smoothed TEMA, or Triple Smoothed EMA, Exponential Moving Average. It gives less noise than the TEMA, but provides the smoothing of the Double Smoothed EMA, so it should be a slight bit quicker.

PLEASE Download and Demo it on some back-test charts to see what I mean.

Thank You! Good luck out there. Hopefully the CCI Trident will give you the edge you need(so cheesy..)!





Tips: use as a crossover of the 100/-100 line, 0 line, trend indicator, or two used as stochastics. For a Stochastics, you can use close/weighted price as the main line and a 2nd indicator with Open price and slightly slower period and/or use the shift control to bump the line over a few bars.

Notes: I'm planning to add an alert feature in the future. Let me know if that's something you need!

Prices to choose from:

Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Typical

Weighted

Average (high+low+open+close)/4





Averages to choose from:

Simple moving average

Exponential moving average

Double smoothed EMA

Double EMA

Triple smoothed EMA

Triple EMA

Smoothed MA

Linear weighted MA

Parabolic weighted MA

Alexander MA

Volume weighted MA

Hull MA

Triangular MA

Sine weighted MA

Linear regression value

IE/2

Non lag MA

Zero lag EMA

Leader EMA