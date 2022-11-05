Tri CCI PreFiltered

This is 3 pre-filtered CCI, Commodity Channel Index, indicators pre-filtered by your choice of 3 Smoothing and/or Averaging methods. I have found certain settings to be very reliable and I plan to incorporate this into an Expert Advisor in the future.

I have added a new form of Averaging: Smoothed TEMA, or Triple Smoothed EMA, Exponential Moving Average. It gives less noise than the TEMA, but provides the smoothing of the Double Smoothed EMA, so it should be a slight bit quicker.

PLEASE Download and Demo it on some back-test charts to see what I mean.

Thank You! Good luck out there. Hopefully the CCI Trident will give you the edge you need(so cheesy..)!


Tips: use as a crossover of the 100/-100 line, 0 line, trend indicator, or two used as stochastics. For a Stochastics, you can use close/weighted price as the main line and a 2nd indicator with Open price and slightly slower period and/or use the shift control to bump the line over a few bars.

Notes: I'm planning to add an alert feature in the future. Let me know if that's something you need!

Prices to choose from:

Close
Open
High
Low
Median
Typical
Weighted
Average (high+low+open+close)/4


Averages to choose from:

Simple moving average
Exponential moving average
Double smoothed EMA
Double EMA
Triple smoothed EMA
Triple EMA
Smoothed MA
Linear weighted MA
Parabolic weighted MA
Alexander MA
Volume weighted MA
Hull MA
Triangular MA
Sine weighted MA
Linear regression value
IE/2
Non lag MA
Zero lag EMA
Leader EMA

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Three Triple Exponential Average oscillators merged into one. Fast period will pull on the slower period, and the slower will smooth out the faster and avoid early positions. You can use 2 fast and 1 slow, or Fibonacci range or 2 slow, 1 fast. NOW FREE. But please consider supporting me by buying my 2 for sale indicators. You can use this as an entry indicator and exit indicator. Open when the tripleTRIX line crosses the zero line and close when it starts to reverse. When the peaks get bigger,
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Update 2.2: Added MFI with predictive mod. Updated all indicators to reflect similar values, to combine multiple ones to rest well on overbought/oversold lines. Update 2.3: Minor bug fixes. Update 2.4: Removed buggy indicators DeMarker, and MACD, as it was too complicated and not as accurate as the rest due to it's nature. Added Awesome Oscillator. removed spreads, as it bogged the indicator down. Added other features, like indicator value compensators to match each other's levels when combined.
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