Doctor Oscillator

This is similar in it's idea as the Binary Advance/Lite indicator, but this is intended to use as a levels indicator, as well as trend reversal and how ranging the market is.

It takes several useful indicators and combines them in such a way as to declutter your charts, yet prove even more useful together, than separate. RSI, RVI, DeMarker, MACD are added together then multiplied by ATR and StdDev to reveal multiple factors: How far the price has changed, and as the price slows down and reverses, the deviation factor drops, reducing the Oscillator combo values. No predictive mod needed for this one, as the drop in ATR/StdDev values do that for you, which make this indicator way less complicated than Binary Advance and even Lite, even though it has 2 more indicators involved than B. Lite. I've added ADX as an independent indicator, to be used as an extra filter for entering positions, as I'm learning that it's very useful. It lacks a signal line, so I added one, same as the Binary. If you use ADX main under ADX signal and ADX of current candle is less than current candle when the Oscillator Main crosses the Signal, it's probably a good time to enter..

I hope the doctor can mend your charts and make your profits healthy and strong! :D "The doctor is ready to operate."





(ADX(DI+/-) + DeMarker + MACD + RVI + RSI)*(ATR+StdDev) = Dr. Oscillator or Deviation Range * Oscillators.

I have plans to incorporate this into an EA. Stay tuned!