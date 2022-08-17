Triple TRIX

Three Triple Exponential Average oscillators merged into one. Fast period will pull on the slower period, and the slower will smooth out the faster and avoid early positions. You can use 2 fast and 1 slow, or Fibonacci range or 2 slow, 1 fast.

NOW FREE. But please consider supporting me by buying my 2 for sale indicators.



You can use this as an entry indicator and exit indicator. Open when the tripleTRIX line crosses the zero line and close when it starts to reverse. When the peaks get bigger, the higher the odds seem to be the position will be a great one if the line didn't hover above/below zero for too long.

Check out my other indicators together!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nickweber86/seller





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Update V 1.1 Added Shift option. Use as Open/Close stochastics, or use as Close/Typical(+1 shift) stochastics. Check out new Screenshots. Use it as a Lower and Upper trend Oscillator, too.