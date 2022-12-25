SmartVSV

SmartVSV Panel.

Swing trade with pending orders or scalp with your keyboard.

You can try this panel out with the free version SmartVSV1. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91194

Chart objects.

  • This tool will help you to find orderblocks, fair value gaps and liquidity. If you use session ranges or Sunday open in your strategy, it will draw them for you. 
  • If you are looking at another chart (such as DXY, Gold etc) while trading, SmartVSV has a minichart button for you. 
  • You can set an alert. Click alert button and drag alert line.
  • Click any button  once and SmartVSV will draw an object. Click once more and object will be deleted. 
  • Clear button will delete all objects on chart.


Trading tools and QuickTrade with keyboard. 

  • At the right side of panel we have buttons for open and close positions. 
  • First click of buy, sell or pending button will draw TP, SL and entry price (for pending orders). 
  • Drag this lines an click second time. Order will be placed. Lots will be calculated from your SL and risk per trade(You can set them in points in EA settings).
  • Pending orders can be limit and stop. It depends on entry, SL and TP lines position.

  • Press F and panel caption become red. It means that QuickTrade is active and you can buy, sell and close positions with keys Q-buy, W-sell, E-close.
  • You can change these settings. Open experts in your toolbox. When you press any button its number appears in expert journal. Write this number in EA settings menu.
  • Don't forget to set TP and SL in points for QuickTrade. Risk will calculated just like in trades from panel.
  • Press "I" on your keyboard to call a QuickTrade guide.


Settings:

  • QuickTrade: here you can set keys for activate QuickTrade and trade keys,  TakeProfit and StopLoss ONLY FOR QuickTrade function.
  • Money management: set your risk percent per trade, TakeProfit and StopLoss (for trades from panel), magic number.
  • Minichart settings: set timeframe (current or any other timeframe), minichart symbol (can be the same with different timeframe or any other), minichart size and scales.
  • Bar Timer: set color and size of timer or switch it off.
  • Sessions: set time for 3 sessions. Time format HH:MM 24h.
  • Object colors: set colors for orderblocks, fvg, liquidity, order lines, week open line, alert line and sessions.






 



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