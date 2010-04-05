From 0 to 9... the only keyboard buttons you need to trade with this EA!



If I am wrong just write which button should I add in the comment section.

I recommend you to test this tool on demo account first.

This version of QuickTradeVSV can help you to:

1 - Open buy position with TakeProfit and StopLoss (Lotsize is calculated by your Account Balance and StopLoss).

2 - Open buy position with fixed LotSize.

3 - Open sell position with TakeProfit and StopLoss (Lotsize is calculated by your Account Balance and StopLoss).

4 - Open sell position with fixed LotSize.

6 - Refresh StopLoss and TakeProfit (If you switch TrailingStopLoss or BreakEven off).

7 - Move StopLoss to BreakEven.

8 - Activate TrailingStop.

9 - Partial close of opened position.

0 - Close all positions.

In settings menu you can change:

RiskPercent.

TakeProfit and StopLoss.

Set TrailingStopLoss trigger and distance.

Set which part of your position you would like to close with Partial close.

Change color of BarTimer and Spread label.

Change the position of BarTimer.

Set the Magic number.



