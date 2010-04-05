QuickTradeVSV

From 0 to 9...  the only keyboard buttons you need to trade with this EA!

If I am wrong just write which button should I add in the comment section.

I recommend you to test this tool on demo account first.

This version of QuickTradeVSV can help you to:

  • 1 - Open buy position with TakeProfit and StopLoss (Lotsize is calculated by your Account Balance and StopLoss).
  • 2 - Open buy position with fixed LotSize.
  • 3 - Open sell position with TakeProfit and StopLoss (Lotsize is calculated by your Account Balance and StopLoss).
  • 4 - Open sell position with fixed LotSize.
  • 6 - Refresh StopLoss and TakeProfit (If you switch TrailingStopLoss or BreakEven off).
  • 7 - Move StopLoss to BreakEven.
  • 8 - Activate TrailingStop.
  • 9 - Partial close of opened position.
  • 0 - Close all positions.

In settings menu you can change:

  • RiskPercent.
  • TakeProfit and StopLoss.
  • Set TrailingStopLoss trigger and distance.
  • Set which part of your position you would like to close with Partial close.
  • Change color of BarTimer and Spread label.
  • Change the position of BarTimer.
  • Set the Magic number.


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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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SmartVSV1
Vladimir Svirin
5 (2)
Utilities
This is the demo version of SmartVSV Panel.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91131 It is the same as original panel with all graphic objects and settings. Main difference is that you can not trade with this demo, but you can see all orders' parameters such as entry, TakeProfit and StopLoss. Also you can test QuickTrade. All functions are explained with alerts. When you add it to your chart press "I" to call information alert.
FREE
SmartVSV
Vladimir Svirin
Utilities
SmartVSV Panel. Swing trade with pending orders or scalp with your   keyboard . You can try this panel out with the free version SmartVSV1.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91194 Chart objects. This tool will help you to find orderblocks , fair value gaps and liquidity . If you use session ranges  or Sunday open in your strategy, it will draw them for you.  If you are looking at another chart (such as DXY, Gold etc) while trading, SmartVSV has a minichart  button for you.  You can set an
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