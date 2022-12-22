This is the demo version of SmartVSV Panel. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91131

It is the same as original panel with all graphic objects and settings. Main difference is that you can not trade with this demo, but you can see all orders' parameters such as entry, TakeProfit and StopLoss. Also you can test QuickTrade.

All functions are explained with alerts.

When you add it to your chart press "I" to call information alert.



