AurumX Pro EA

AurumX Pro EA – Smart Money Gold Trading System

AurumX Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the financial markets using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) principles.

The system identifies high-probability institutional trading opportunities by combining liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), market structure shifts, momentum confirmation, and dynamic risk management.

Its primary objective is to maximize trading consistency while preserving capital through intelligent risk control and automated trade management.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading logic.

  • ICT-based market structure analysis.

  • Liquidity Sweep detection.

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation.

  • Market Structure Shift (ChoCH/BOS) validation.

  • EMA Trend Filter.

  • Momentum confirmation.

  • ATR-based Stop Loss calculation.

  • Dynamic position sizing based on account risk.

  • Automatic Break Even.

  • Partial Profit Closing.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop.

  • Daily trade limit.

  • Consecutive loss protection.

  • Daily drawdown protection.

  • Global drawdown protection.

  • Optimized for funded trading accounts.

  • Professional money management system.

Benefits

Institutional Trading Logic

AurumX Pro EA follows institutional market concepts instead of traditional indicators, helping identify high-quality trading opportunities with greater precision.

Advanced Risk Management

Every trade automatically calculates the appropriate position size according to your predefined risk percentage, promoting disciplined capital management.

Capital Protection

Multiple safety mechanisms continuously monitor account performance to protect against excessive daily and overall drawdowns.

Emotion-Free Trading

The Expert Advisor executes trades exclusively according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decision-making and maintaining trading discipline.

Intelligent Trade Management

Once a position is opened, AurumX Pro EA actively manages it through:

  • Automatic Break Even

  • Partial Profit Taking

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop

This helps secure profits while allowing winning trades to develop further.

High Execution Efficiency

The EA continuously monitors market conditions and reacts immediately when all trading criteria are satisfied.

Ideal For

  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders

  • Funded account traders

  • Professional money management

  • Automated trading enthusiasts

  • Traders seeking disciplined and rule-based execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although AurumX Pro EA incorporates advanced risk management and capital protection features, no automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Why Choose AurumX Pro EA?

  • Professional Smart Money trading methodology

  • Advanced institutional entry logic

  • Automated risk management

  • Capital preservation focused

  • Designed for consistency rather than excessive risk

  • Fully automated trading experience

AurumX Pro EA is built for traders who value disciplined execution, intelligent risk management, and institutional trading principles within a professional MetaTrader 5 environment.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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