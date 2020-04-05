AurumX Pro EA – Smart Money Gold Trading System

AurumX Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the financial markets using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) principles.

The system identifies high-probability institutional trading opportunities by combining liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), market structure shifts, momentum confirmation, and dynamic risk management.

Its primary objective is to maximize trading consistency while preserving capital through intelligent risk control and automated trade management.

Key Features

Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5.

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading logic.

ICT-based market structure analysis.

Liquidity Sweep detection.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation.

Market Structure Shift (ChoCH/BOS) validation.

EMA Trend Filter.

Momentum confirmation.

ATR-based Stop Loss calculation.

Dynamic position sizing based on account risk.

Automatic Break Even.

Partial Profit Closing.

Intelligent Trailing Stop.

Daily trade limit.

Consecutive loss protection.

Daily drawdown protection.

Global drawdown protection.

Optimized for funded trading accounts.

Professional money management system.

Benefits

Institutional Trading Logic

AurumX Pro EA follows institutional market concepts instead of traditional indicators, helping identify high-quality trading opportunities with greater precision.

Advanced Risk Management

Every trade automatically calculates the appropriate position size according to your predefined risk percentage, promoting disciplined capital management.

Capital Protection

Multiple safety mechanisms continuously monitor account performance to protect against excessive daily and overall drawdowns.

Emotion-Free Trading

The Expert Advisor executes trades exclusively according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decision-making and maintaining trading discipline.

Intelligent Trade Management

Once a position is opened, AurumX Pro EA actively manages it through:

Automatic Break Even

Partial Profit Taking

Dynamic Trailing Stop

This helps secure profits while allowing winning trades to develop further.

High Execution Efficiency

The EA continuously monitors market conditions and reacts immediately when all trading criteria are satisfied.

Ideal For

Gold (XAUUSD) traders

Funded account traders

Professional money management

Automated trading enthusiasts

Traders seeking disciplined and rule-based execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although AurumX Pro EA incorporates advanced risk management and capital protection features, no automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Why Choose AurumX Pro EA?

Professional Smart Money trading methodology

Advanced institutional entry logic

Automated risk management

Capital preservation focused

Designed for consistency rather than excessive risk

Fully automated trading experience

AurumX Pro EA is built for traders who value disciplined execution, intelligent risk management, and institutional trading principles within a professional MetaTrader 5 environment.