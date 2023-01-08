Step Ahead - The best range Breakout EA

Step Ahead is a range breakout EA.





The EA is supposed to handle intraday breakout. It checks the defined range parameters and places stop orders above and below the range. It is a safe EA and does not use grid or martingale. A fixed stop loss is always required. Take profit can be configured based on a set of choices.

In brief, it is a strategy that can be applied to any pair, but optimization of its parameters will be required. It defines a range of low and high, then it sets respectively sell and buy stop orders at those extremities. A stop loss for each order is set depending on the parameters. The trades and orders will be closed at the close time defined. The EA is so flexible is allow you to create your own strategies with different parameters and different trading pairs. It contains a Trailing stop, break-even, volatility filter, partial take profits, and other features.

The EA also supports daily draw-down monitoring, which is very helpful in limiting your daily loss, and it is usually used for prop firms' automated trading. It is a must to have feature if multiple instances of Step Ahead on multiple pairs are running. This feature will enable communication channels between the instances, and send orders to stop trading in case a daily drawdown is reached.







