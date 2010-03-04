SIKA Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
$70 to $17,400 ---- Good for growing small account as well.
Massive Discount ongoing.
Scalping Requirements:
- Trading pairs ---------- EURUSD and GBPUSD
- Timeframe ---- -- ------H1
- Minimum deposit --- - Any
- Leverage ------- ---Not important for this EA (Works on all leverage accounts)
- News Trading --------- Allowed
- Risk ------------------- Choose lot size you are comfortable with, EA has high win ratio on EURUSD
- Set Up ------ -- Use Recommended settings. There is no need for optimisation.
* If you grow a small account to 400% or 500%, try to reduce your risk and enjoy your profits :)
Features
- No Martingale, Grid or High risky strategy.
- Fully automatic mode with preferred inputs.
- Uses pending orders to execution trade.
- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected.
- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
- constantly tested and clear instructions to make trading hands free and remove emotions from trading.
SETTINGS:
The recommended settings are required for trading. There is no need for lengthy settings as This EA is already customized to make good profits.
- The default settings is for EURUSD (No need to change anything if you want to trade EURUSD).
- Open H1 time frame for EURUSD and attach to it.
- Choose the lot size you are comfortable with. (You are much protected on every trade.)
GBPUSD:
- You can add GBPUSD as well if you want to trade 2 different pairs.(just change few things for GBPUSD)
|Trading Settings
|EURUSD
|GBPUSD
|1.1 Lots
|1.2 Risk percent For Trade (0=fix)
|-
|-
|1.3 Stop Loss in points
|300
|200
|1.4 Take Profits in points
|500
|500
|1.5 Trailing Stop Loss in Points
|100
|300
|2.1 Intervals between trades
|200
|2
|Time To cancel Orders
|36
|200
|2.3 Magic Number
|Any number you prefer
|A ny number you prefer
|2.4 Timeframe
|H1
|H1
Contact if you need any form of assistance.