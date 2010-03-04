SIKA Scalper

$70 to $17,400 ---- Good for growing small account as well.

Massive Discount ongoing.

Scalping Requirements:

- Trading pairs ---------- EURUSD and GBPUSD

- Timeframe ---- -- ------H1

- Minimum deposit --- - Any

- Leverage ------- ---Not important for this EA (Works on all leverage accounts)

- News Trading --------- Allowed

- Risk ------------------- Choose lot size you are comfortable with, EA has high win ratio on EURUSD

- Set Up ------ -- Use Recommended settings. There is no need for optimisation.





* If you grow a small account to 400% or 500%, try to reduce your risk and enjoy your profits :)

Features

- Uses break Outs strategy to catch a Trend.

- No Martingale, Grid or High risky strategy.

- Fully automatic mode with preferred inputs.

- Uses pending orders to execution trade.

- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected.

- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.



constantly tested and clear instructions to make trading hands free and remove emotions from trading.



SETTINGS: The recommended settings are required for trading. There is no need for lengthy settings as This EA is already customized to make good profits.

- The default settings is for EURUSD (No need to change anything if you want to trade EURUSD).

- Open H1 time frame for EURUSD and attach to it.

- Choose the lot size you are comfortable with. (You are much protected on every trade.)

GBPUSD: - You can add GBPUSD as well if you want to trade 2 different pairs.(just change few things for GBPUSD)

Trading Settings EURUSD

GBPUSD 1.1 Lots

1.2 Risk percent For Trade (0=fix) - - 1.3 Stop Loss in points 300 200 1.4 Take Profits in points 500 500 1.5 Trailing Stop Loss in Points 100 300 2.1 Intervals between trades 200 2 Time To cancel Orders 36 200 2.3 Magic Number Any number you prefer A ny number you prefer 2.4 Timeframe H1 H1





Contact if you need any form of assistance.











