SIKA Scalper

$70 to $17,400 ---- Good for growing small account as well.

Massive Discount ongoing.

Scalping Requirements:
- Trading pairs ---------- EURUSD  and GBPUSD
- Timeframe ---- -- ------H1
- Minimum deposit --- - Any
- Leverage -------       ---Not important for this EA (Works on all leverage accounts)
- News Trading --------- Allowed
- Risk ------------------- Choose lot size you are comfortable with, EA has high win ratio on EURUSD
- Set Up ------           --  Use Recommended settings. There is no need for optimisation.


* If you grow a small account to 400% or 500%, try to reduce your risk and enjoy your profits :)

Features

- Uses break Outs strategy to catch a Trend.
- No Martingale, Grid or High risky strategy.
- Fully automatic mode with preferred inputs.
- Uses pending orders to execution trade.
- Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected.
- Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
constantly tested and clear instructions to make trading hands free and remove emotions from trading.


SETTINGS:

The recommended settings are required for  trading. There is no need for lengthy settings as This EA is already customized to make good profits.
- The default settings is for EURUSD (No need to change anything if you want to trade EURUSD).
- Open H1 time frame for EURUSD and attach to it.
- Choose the lot size you are comfortable with. (You are much protected on every trade.)


GBPUSD:

- You can add GBPUSD as well if you want to trade 2 different pairs.(just change few things for GBPUSD) 

Trading Settings EURUSD
  GBPUSD
1.1 Lots 
 
1.2 Risk percent For Trade (0=fix) -  -
1.3 Stop Loss in points  300  200
1.4 Take Profits in points 500 500
 1.5 Trailing Stop Loss in Points  100  300
 2.1 Intervals between trades   200  2
 Time To cancel Orders  36  200
 2.3 Magic Number  Any number you prefer   A ny number you prefer
 2.4 Timeframe  H1  H1


Contact if you need any form of assistance.




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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745$   Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Qu
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