OPOGold Reg500 is a trendy neural network-trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network. The training algorithm is with the Regression model in machine learning.

The EA is suitable for all brokers that provide XAUUSD with a low spread. The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid.

For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network



The best performance result of the MT5 Backtest is on the ICMarkets Raw account from 2021-01-01 until now on XAUUSD H1.

The EA not using either TP or SL but it close the position according the neural layer.

Important Note: The Risk size in the EA variable setting by defualt has been set on %4.07 (for $1,000 deposit) for specific the ICMarkets raw account. if you want get a backtest on ther broker please note that you shoulde reduce the risk size (%) to maybe less than 1.0 (ex. 0.1, 0.2, 0.3) or whenaver the result of backtest would be greate.