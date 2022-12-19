OPOGold Reg500

OPOGold Reg500 is a trendy neural network-trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network. The training algorithm is with the Regression model in machine learning.

The EA is suitable for all brokers that provide XAUUSD with a low spread. The EA not using dangerous method like martingale or grid.

For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network

The best performance result of the MT5 Backtest is on the ICMarkets Raw account from 2021-01-01 until now on XAUUSD H1.

The EA not using either TP or SL but it close the position according the neural layer.

Important Note: The Risk size in the EA variable setting by defualt has been set on %4.07 (for $1,000 deposit) for specific the ICMarkets raw account. if you want get a backtest on ther broker please note that you shoulde reduce the risk size (%) to maybe less than 1.0 (ex. 0.1, 0.2, 0.3) or whenaver the result of backtest would be greate. 

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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Iron Range
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Iron Range is an automated Expert Advisor designed for BTCUSD , built with flexible execution, adaptive trade management, and risk-focused controls. The EA has been tested using historical data from Vantage Markets and also evaluated on Fusion Markets . Since BTCUSD contract specifications, spreads, tick values, execution conditions, and price feeds may vary from broker to broker, results can also vary. For brokers where the default settings do not produce satisfactory backtest results, users c
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