Trade Manager EA for MT4

Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery

What Traders Are Saying:

Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading companion, ensuring that your focus remains on strategy, not on tedious calculations.

Our Trade Manager transforms complex trading tasks into simple, intuitive actions. Whether you're adjusting orders or analyzing your performance, Marketkeys provides the clarity and control you need to trade with confidence.

Key Features:

Intuitive Order Execution : Simplify your trades with an easy-to-use interface.

: Simplify your trades with an easy-to-use interface. Risk Management Made Easy : Let the auto-calculation feature determine the perfect lot size for your trade.

: Let the auto-calculation feature determine the perfect lot size for your trade. Advanced Order Management : Modify trades with precision, including Stop Loss adjustments and partial closes.

: Modify trades with precision, including Stop Loss adjustments and partial closes. Insightful Statistics : Get a comprehensive view of your trading performance with detailed analytics.

: Get a comprehensive view of your trading performance with detailed analytics. Robust Security: Protect your investments with features that help prevent overtrading and secure your capital.

Functions Breakdown

PANEL FUNCTION 1 FUNCTION 2 FUNCTION 3 EXECUTE Direct Trade Execution (Buy/Sell) Automatic Lot Size Calculation Setup of Pending Orders MANAGEMENT Stop Loss Management + Manage Open Trades Additional Trade Management Strategies Trailing Stop Loss Customisation STATISTICS Real Time Display of Balance & Equity Growth Tracking Over Time Trading Analysis (Win/Loss ratio) SECURITY Set Profit/Loss Limits Trading Restrictions Prevent Overtrading

By choosing Marketkeys Trade Manager EA, you're not just selecting a tool; you're joining a community of traders who value strategy, control, and success. Get ready to trade smarter, not harder.





Compatibility Notice: Created for Windows users only. Not compatible with Macbook computers.



