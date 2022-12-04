Trade Manager EA for MT4

3

Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery


  • " I just bought the product and I like it..." – AntonioBorrero
  • " Very good EA I would 100% recommend..." – Vijohn 

Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading companion, ensuring that your focus remains on strategy, not on tedious calculations.

Our Trade Manager transforms complex trading tasks into simple, intuitive actions. Whether you're adjusting orders or analyzing your performance, Marketkeys provides the clarity and control you need to trade with confidence.

Key Features:

  • Intuitive Order Execution: Simplify your trades with an easy-to-use interface.
  • Risk Management Made Easy: Let the auto-calculation feature determine the perfect lot size for your trade.
  • Advanced Order Management: Modify trades with precision, including Stop Loss adjustments and partial closes.
  • Insightful Statistics: Get a comprehensive view of your trading performance with detailed analytics.
  • Robust Security: Protect your investments with features that help prevent overtrading and secure your capital.

Functions Breakdown

PANEL FUNCTION 1 FUNCTION 2 FUNCTION 3
EXECUTE Direct Trade Execution (Buy/Sell) Automatic Lot Size Calculation Setup of Pending Orders
MANAGEMENT Stop Loss Management + Manage Open Trades Additional Trade Management Strategies Trailing Stop Loss Customisation
STATISTICS Real Time Display of Balance & Equity Growth Tracking Over Time Trading Analysis (Win/Loss ratio)
 SECURITY  Set Profit/Loss Limits Trading Restrictions Prevent Overtrading


By choosing Marketkeys Trade Manager EA, you're not just selecting a tool; you're joining a community of traders who value strategy, control, and success. Get ready to trade smarter, not harder.


Compatibility Notice: Created for Windows users only. Not compatible with Macbook computers.

Recensioni 12
Vijohn Billionaire
29
Vijohn Billionaire 2023.06.21 15:22 
 

Very good EA I would 100% recommend,so many tools in one EA especially the max loss and profit settings help with my over trading

antonioborrero
19
antonioborrero 2023.10.05 14:02 
 

I just bought the product and I like it, but I would like to make several useful recommendations. 1º When you press buy, the target, buy, and stop levels open. It would be useful for the buy and stop levels to have a side line to see exactly the level where it is because it is a bit confusing at first sight. In the stop part you can see that the price varies, but it would be more useful if the lot could also vary as the price rises and falls, respecting the risk percentage. This way you don't have to cancel the operation and recalculate the lot depending on how far or close the stop is, which is how it is designed right now. I think it is much more practical to be able to adjust the risk and depending on where the stop is, calculate the lot automatically without having to do anything, just confirm the operation without having to cancel it to recalculate. 2º Limit and stop operations are very far from the price, having to look for them above or below where we are at that moment, that would have to be able to be fixed. 3º It would be nice to be able to minimize the box if the user wants, I mean make it disappear from the graph, that it not particularly bothers me, but it would be nice to be able to minimize it if you wants. 4º Every time you open metadrader4 you have to configure the parameters to operate, I think it is an absurd waste of time, that every morning you have to enter the same information day after day, it should be able to save the user's preferences. Regards, AB

