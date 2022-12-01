WFx Multi Timeframe Moving Average

5
Traditional Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA...) is very useful for identifying trends, but what will you do when you want to trade on lower timeframe, and you need to identify the bigger trend by a higher timeframe; Of course, you can make it by dividing your chart in separated windows, but your analytics will not be clear and intuitive ... That's why we build the Multi Timeframe Moving Average indicator.

With Multi Timeframe Moving Average (MTF_Moving Average), you can determine the Moving Average of Higher timeframe on your current chart; For example, in your current chart (M5) you can apply the MA (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) of a higher timeframe (H4) so can easily watch the bigger trend of your chart.


Besides, this MTF_Moving Average was designed to identify Uptrend and Downtrend for traders to easily follow the market.

Indicator parameter:

  • MTF_MA PERIOD : Period of the MA to be applied
  • Applied MA METHOD : MA Mode (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  • Applied TIME FRAME : Expected Timeframe (normally higher timeframe than current timeframe on chart)
  • Applied PRICE MODE : Applied price mode of MTF Moving Average



Reviews 1
Sandro Scherrer
252
Sandro Scherrer 2024.11.13 10:21 
 

Very useful indicator, thanks

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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WFx Super Trend and Pullback
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Based on famous and useful indicator - Super Trend, we add some features to make this Indicator much easier to use and powerful. Ease to identify the trend of any chart. Suitable for both Scalping & Swing Better to use in the trending market be careful in sideway market, it might provide some fake signals Setting: ATR Multiplier ATR Period ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000) Show UP/DOWN node  Nodes size Show Pull-back signals  Pull-back filter ratio Period of MA1  Mode of MA1 Period of MA2  Mode of MA2 A
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WFx Hull Moving Average
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The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term. This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation: Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA  = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n) Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n)
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WFx Smoothed Dual RSI Trend Filter
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Traditional RSI is one of the most popular and must-known indicator that every traders would use. In this combination, we use two RSI period with smoothed factor to smooth the RSI lines for better results. Besides, bottom of Indicator is the Trend-filter display in different colors in order to let Traders identify the trends much easier Grey   : Sideway market Light-Blue   : Weak UP-Trend Blue   :   Strong UP-Trend Light-Red   :   Weak DOWN-Trend Red   :   Strong DOWN-Trend Signal: Blue-Arrow  
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WFx QCAFE Trend Filters
Tu Thu Van Nguyen
Indicators
QCAFE+  Trend Filters is a simple but useful for Traders to eliminate false signal from all kinds of Buy/Sell signal indicators. With QCAFE+, Traders can identify UP Trend/DOWN Trend or SIDEWAY period of Market to decide whether Enter a Trade or Not. With 5 Elements of Filters which are shown the Momentum and Strength of the Market; Each element has 3 types of arrows to show Uptrend (Blue UP arrows), Down Trend (Orange Down arrows) or Sideway (Grey Arrows). The Top Element is the main signal tha
WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal
Tu Thu Van Nguyen
Indicators
Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals.  The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average ( HMA ) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005 Setting: Limited Bars of back test Fast Period Low Period  Fast/Low period to generate Buy/Sell signal Based MA Period B ased Moving Average
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Sandro Scherrer
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Sandro Scherrer 2024.11.13 10:21 
 

Very useful indicator, thanks

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