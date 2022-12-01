WFx Multi Timeframe Moving Average

Traditional Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA...) is very useful for identifying trends, but what will you do when you want to trade on lower timeframe, and you need to identify the bigger trend by a higher timeframe; Of course, you can make it by dividing your chart in separated windows, but your analytics will not be clear and intuitive ... That's why we build the Multi Timeframe Moving Average indicator.





With Multi Timeframe Moving Average ( MTF_Moving Average ), you can determine the Moving Average of Higher timeframe on your current chart; For example, in your current chart (M5) you can apply the MA (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) of a higher timeframe (H4) so can easily watch the bigger trend of your chart.



Besides, this MTF_Moving Average was designed to identify Uptrend and Downtrend for traders to easily follow the market. Indicator parameter: MTF_MA PERIOD : Period of the MA to be applied

: Period of the MA to be applied Applied MA METHOD : MA Mode (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)

: MA Mode (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) Applied TIME FRAME : Expected Timeframe (normally higher timeframe than current timeframe on chart)

: Expected Timeframe (normally higher timeframe than current timeframe on chart) Applied PRICE MODE : Applied price mode of MTF Moving Average





