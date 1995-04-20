Squeeze Momentum Opera

As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o

FREE