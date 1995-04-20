Squeeze Momentum Opera

What is Squeeze Momentum?

Squeeze Momentum is an innovative technical analysis indicator popularized by John Carter in "Mastering the Trade" that detects compression periods in markets. This indicator analyzes volatility changes using a combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channel.

What Does It Do?

  • Squeeze Detection: Identifies periods when Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channel

  • Momentum Measurement: Shows momentum changes through linear regression calculations

  • Color-Coded Signals: Visualizes different market conditions with colored histograms and arrows

Features and Functions

  • Multiple Timeframe Support: Works on all time frames

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • BB Length (Bollinger Bands period)

    • BB MultFactor (Bollinger Bands multiplier)

    • KC Length (Keltner Channel period)

    • KC MultFactor (Keltner Channel multiplier)

    • TrueRange usage option

  • Visual Display:

    • Green/Blue: Bullish momentum

    • Red/Maroon: Bearish momentum

    • Arrows: Squeeze state changes

Advantages

  • Early Warning System: Provides signals before potential breakouts

  • Visual Ease: Quick interpretation through color coding

  • Versatility: Works effectively in all market conditions

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirms the strength of current trends

Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4


Recommended products
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Indicators
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
IMA Finder MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Indicators
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicators
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.  Key Features  Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upw
FREE
Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The product   Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   CCI, Force, Stdandard Deviation, Acelereator, Atr 4 different divergence type
FREE
TradeDashboard
Cihan Akduman
Indicators
TradeDashboard Comprehensive MT4 Indicator for Trade Visualization and Analysis Overview TradeDashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing real-time visualization of take-profit levels for all open positions. This advanced tool goes beyond basic TP indicators by displaying comprehensive metrics including potential profits, losses, and total lot sizes, all directly on your chart. Key Features Take-Profit Visualization : Clearly displays h
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Indicators
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT4 This MT4 indicator from the apexfintech.net suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candle bod
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (3)
Indicators
Quants moving average slope is very powerful indicator to give directional indication and momentum. The indicator is not repainting.You can calculate ma angle efficiently and find the trend. The profit count starts once signal candle is closed. So it is exact results that would be in live. Suggested TimeFrame is using it on H1. All options of the indicator are editable. Tips : Trade swing and trend breakout directions. fractals, renko bars and bolinger bands can improve the accuracy and profit
FREE
Tpx Adx Color
TPX
Indicators
Indicador ADX usado no método das Agulhadas do Didi que irá te facilitar a se manter no trade, enquanto estiver na cor azul você não irá precisar olhar outros sinais para sair do trade e inversamente enquanto estiver amarelo você irá segurar a venda. Tudo de forma rápida e visual.  O indicador ADX mostra se existe tendência no mercado, esse indicador usado junto com as agulhadas é a combinação perfeita para você surfar os movimentos fortes do mercado!!!!
FREE
Ind Channel Exit
Oleg Pavlenko
Indicators
As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o
FREE
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicators
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Moving Average Timeframe
THE FWA COMPANY
Indicators
THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance leve
FREE
CCI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
Indicators
iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods —Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. CCI_Periods —Period for iCCI. CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI. CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend. CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. R
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
Indicators
AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
ChanLun Ultimate Structure EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicators
"Experience the full power on EURUSD!" Title: ChanLun Structure and SMC System Description: This indicator combines ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to analyze market structure. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—and automatically identifies Premium, Discount, and Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones. The tool features an Interactive Hybrid Control System , allowing traders to manage the chart using keyboard hotkeys or mouse int
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicators
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
Cyber Engulf
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
Cyber Engulf Indicator - Professional Trading System for MetaTrader 4 What is the Indicator? Cyber Engulf is an advanced technical analysis indicator that detects engulfing patterns filtered by moving average. It identifies trend reversal points, helping you spot changes in market structure early. What Does It Do? Automatically identifies engulfing candlestick patterns Filters out false signals using moving average Displays buy and sell signals with blue/up and red/down arrows Works across mult
FREE
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
G Force Trend
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is G Force Trend? G Force Trend is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It analyzes price movements to identify trend direction and generates buy/sell signals. The indicator creates a dynamic channel to track price behavior within the channel and visualizes trend changes. What Does It Do? Trend Detection : Determines whether the price is in a bullish or bearish trend. Buy/Sell Signals : Generates clear buy and sell signals when the price crosses the channe
FREE
ADX Di
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is the ADX_DI Indicator? ADX_DI is an advanced technical analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader platform. It combines Average Directional Index and Directional Indicator components to analyze market trend strength and direction. What Does It Do? Measures Trend Strength : ADX line shows the strength of market trends Determines Direction : DI+ (green) and DI- (red) lines identify trend direction Detects Trend Changes : DI+ and DI- crossovers provide trend reversal signals Automatic Alert
FREE
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Macro Kill Boxer
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is Macro Kill Boxer? Macro Kill Boxer is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader platform. It visualizes market movements during specific time intervals (e.g., Asia, London Open/Close, New York AM/PM) by drawing colored boxes on the chart. Each box represents the high and low price levels within the defined time period, often associated with macroeconomic events or high-volatility sessions. What Does It Do? Time-Based Analysis : Displays price movements as boxes for 58 c
FREE
Market Kill Sessions
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is the Market Sessions Indicator? The Market Sessions Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It visually represents the trading hours of major financial markets (Asia, Europe, USA, and other key sessions) on the chart. By marking each market session with colored rectangles, it helps traders understand which markets are active and their impact on price movements. What Does It Do? Visualizes Market Sessions : Displays key trading sessions such as Asia,
FREE
Smart Day Break EA
Sinan Durkan
Experts
Overview IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. SmartDayBreakEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, specifically tailored for forex trading. This EA implements a daily breakout strategy, leveraging the previous day's high and low prices to place pending buy stop and sell stop orders. It aims to capture significant market movements at the start of a new trading day w
SmartDayMultiStrat EA MT4
Sinan Durkan
Experts
SmartDayMultiStratEA - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Overview SmartDayMultiStratEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, offering a robust daily trading system with six independent strategies. Developed by I TRADE FC, this EA combines advanced money management, flexible strategy configurations, and a detailed performance dashboard to empower
Ultimate Ichimoku EA
Sinan Durkan
Experts
Ultimate Ichimoku EA - Product Description IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Overview The Synx_Ultimate Ichimoku EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), leveraging the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with RSI and MFI filters to deliver robust and flexible trading strategies. Built for traders seeking automated, high-precision trading, this EA offers a
Tma NRP
Sinan Durkan
Indicators
What is TMA NRP 12 Indicator? TMA NRP 12 is a versatile trading indicator designed for advanced technical analysis. It's based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) bands and enhanced with additional indicators including 100 MA, 5 EMA, and 26 EMA. What Does It Do? TMA Bands : Displays price movements as bands at 1.618 and 2.618 standard deviation levels Multi-Signal System : Detects trading opportunities through 5 different signal groups Trend Analysis : Determines trend direction using 100 MA Conf
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review