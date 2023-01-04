WFx Smoothed Dual RSI Trend Filter

Traditional RSI is one of the most popular and must-known indicator that every traders would use.

In this combination, we use two RSI period with smoothed factor to smooth the RSI lines for better results.

Besides, bottom of Indicator is the Trend-filter display in different colors in order to let Traders identify the trends much easier

  • Grey  : Sideway market
  • Light-Blue  : Weak UP-Trend
  • Blue  : Strong UP-Trend
  • Light-Red  : Weak DOWN-Trend
  • Red  : Strong DOWN-Trend

Signal:

  • Blue-Arrow  Potential UP-Trend
  • Red-Arrow  : Potential DOWN-Trend

Indicator parameters:

  • Max Bars of Backtest (Max 10.000) : Max-Bars of Backtest
  • Slow Period : Period  of   Slow  RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 1 : Smoothed factor for Slow RSI line
  • Fast Period : Period of  Fast RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 2 : Smoothed factor for Fast RSI line
  • Applied Price mode  : Price mode to be applied for calculation

The Indicator is suitable to be used as a filter to eliminate the false signals from other Buy/Sell indicators.

Download here for Trial version:





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