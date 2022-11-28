Machine

4.7

Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it.

This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate.

Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. Due to the nature of the design, at times this EA may use the majority of available margin for its strategy. The settings for this EA can be utilized to be as aggressive or as conservative as one would prefer.

If you like this free Machine X3 EA, please leave a review. Also, Machine Wizard is now available, an 11 basket system instead of 3. Click link below.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90933?source=Site

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframe recommended M15. Aggressive M5. Very Aggressive M1.
  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Leverage 1:200 Minimum


Indicator Parameters:

  • Both Directions- When TRUE the EA will trade in both directions simultaneously.
  • Friday stop opening trades after (hr)- The hour at which the EA will stop opening new baskets of trades on Friday.
  • Max Spread- The maximum spread allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Slippage- The Maximum slippage allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Original Magic- The Magic number for the First basket.
  • Basket 2 Magic- The Magic number for the Second basket.
  • Basket 3 Magic- The Magic number for the Third basket.
  • Use Unit- The option to use Pips or Points for the figures of the EA.
  • Strategy is ON- When on True the EA is on. If the basket has open trades and this gets turned to False, the EA will continue to open counter trades until the basket is closed.
  • Reverse Mode- When set to True the EA will open in the opposite direction of it's original design.
  • Wait for 2nd and 3rd closure- When to set True, the original basket will wait to re-open a an initial trade until basket 2 & 3 have both closed.
  • Forex Freedom is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using the Forex Freedom indicator as part of its initial entry.
  • Bollinger Bands is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using Bollinger Bands as part of its initial entry.
  • Max Buys- the maximum number of counter buys allowed for the original basket.
  • Max Sells- the maximum number of counter sells allowed for the original basket.
  • Position size- the size of the initial and counter positions in order.
  • Distance between positions- the distance between the initial positions and counters.
  • Profit per position- the amount of profit for the initial and counter positions opened in order.
  • Profit Trail Start for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Profit Trail Start for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Start after original Buys- The number of counter buy trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial buy trade.
  • Start after original Sells- The number of counter sell trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial sell trade.
  • Minimum Distance from the 1st- The minimum number of pips that basket 2 looks at from basket 1's initial position before it can open and re-open an initial trade.
  • Gap between the lines of bars- The gap distance between the line of the bars used.
  • Period_1- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_2- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_3- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_4- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Auto Display- when set to True the display of the indicator will be shown.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Period- The period at which the bands will be used.
  • Deviation- The Deviation number at which the bands will resemble.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Show Panel- When True, the display panel will be on the chart used.
Recensioni
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.09.08 07:53 
 

Great results with this EA! After tuning my GBPUSD M15 settings, the trades turned solidly profitable. Big thanks to the author!

ajay bhatt
197
ajay bhatt 2025.08.17 08:31 
 

Hi Thomas, Its great working with nice profit , thnk you very much.

Sudhakar C J
119
Sudhakar C J 2025.08.05 06:57 
 

good ea, satisfied by results

Altri dall’autore
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Machine MT5
Thomas Cain
4.8 (10)
Experts
Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it. This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate. Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. D
FREE
Machine Wizard MT5
Thomas Cain
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
Machine Pro
Thomas Cain
5 (4)
Experts
Machine Pro EA uses 6 independent baskets of trades, while trading at 3 separate price action levels of a currency simultaneously. What makes the Pro version different than the X3 version, is that it also has 3 hedge baskets. Each original basket trades against the trend, while each hedge basket trades both with the trend and against, striking more chart potential. The more drawdown that occurs, the more this EA will perform. Some other Pro features include: Trail profit lock on every position
