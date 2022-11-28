Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it.

This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate.

Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. Due to the nature of the design, at times this EA may use the majority of available margin for its strategy. The settings for this EA can be utilized to be as aggressive or as conservative as one would prefer.

Recommended Usage:

Timeframe recommended M15. Aggressive M5. Very Aggressive M1.



Pair: EURUSD



Leverage 1:200 Minimum





Indicator Parameters: