Machine MT5

4.55

Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it.

This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate.

Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. Due to the nature of the design, at times this EA may use the majority of available margin for its strategy. The settings for this EA can be utilized to be as aggressive or as conservative as one would prefer.

If you like this free Machine X3 EA, please leave a review.

Check out Machine Wizard, an 11 basket EA! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124238?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframe recommended M15. Aggressive M5. Very Aggressive M1.
  • Pair: EURUSD
  • Leverage 1:200 Minimum


Indicator Parameters:

  • Both Directions- When TRUE the EA will trade in both directions simultaneously.
  • Friday stop opening trades after (hr)- The hour at which the EA will stop opening new baskets of trades on Friday.
  • Max Spread- The maximum spread allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Slippage- The Maximum slippage allowed that the EA will open a trade.
  • Original Magic- The Magic number for the First basket.
  • Basket 2 Magic- The Magic number for the Second basket.
  • Basket 3 Magic- The Magic number for the Third basket.
  • Use Unit- The option to use Pips or Points for the figures of the EA.
  • Strategy is ON- When on True the EA is on. If the basket has open trades and this gets turned to False, the EA will continue to open counter trades until the basket is closed.
  • Reverse Mode- When set to True the EA will open in the opposite direction of it's original design.
  • Wait for 2nd and 3rd closure- When to set True, the original basket will wait to re-open a an initial trade until basket 2 & 3 have both closed.
  • Bollinger Bands is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using Bollinger Bands as part of its initial entry.
  • Max Buys- the maximum number of counter buys allowed for the original basket.
  • Max Sells- the maximum number of counter sells allowed for the original basket.
  • Position size- the size of the initial and counter positions in order.
  • Distance between positions- the distance between the initial positions and counters.
  • Profit per position- the amount of profit for the initial and counter positions opened in order.
  • Profit Trail Start for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Profit Trail Start for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
  • Profit Trail Stop for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
  • Start after original Buys- The number of counter buy trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial buy trade.
  • Start after original Sells- The number of counter sell trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial sell trade.
  • Minimum Distance from the 1st- The minimum number of pips that basket 2 looks at from basket 1's initial position before it can open and re-open an initial trade.
  • Gap between the lines of bars- The gap distance between the line of the bars used.
  • Period_1- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_2- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_3- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Period_4- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
  • Auto Display- when set to True the display of the indicator will be shown.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Period- The period at which the bands will be used.
  • Deviation- The Deviation number at which the bands will resemble.
  • Bar Index- The number of bars used.
  • Show Panel- When True, the display panel will be on the chart used.


Reviews 15
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.27 02:18 
 

Very solid EA. Took a bit of testing to find the right setup, but now it performs great on XAUUSD M15 with steady profits. Respect to the developer.

Zeeburgia Williams
19
Zeeburgia Williams 2025.07.16 01:39 
 

Good day guys, this EA is awesome and bring profits. Thank you much developer Thomas

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:40 
 

great product

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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (3)
Experts
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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4.69 (39)
Experts
Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it. This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate. Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. D
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Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
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Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
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Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.27 02:18 
 

Very solid EA. Took a bit of testing to find the right setup, but now it performs great on XAUUSD M15 with steady profits. Respect to the developer.

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2026.01.27 19:45
Thank you for the review!
Emanuel533
339
Emanuel533 2025.12.14 21:45 
 

complicado de optimizar y para el par usd no avanza

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.12.15 01:11
This comment shows a lack of understanding of how the EA works. The expert advisor’s default settings are already fully functional and sufficient for EURUSD. Claiming that it “doesn’t move forward” on USD pairs indicates improper testing or a misunderstanding of how the EA operates. The system has been validated with the default configuration; incorrect results come from user error, not from the advisor itself. Maybe seek to learn more about how EA’s and the Forex works before posting a review.
[Deleted] 2025.08.13 01:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.08.13 02:05
Thank you for the review!
Zeeburgia Williams
19
Zeeburgia Williams 2025.07.16 01:39 
 

Good day guys, this EA is awesome and bring profits. Thank you much developer Thomas

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.07.16 02:00
Thank you for the review!
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:40 
 

great product

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.07.03 01:55
Thank you for the review!
Tom 03
44
Tom 03 2025.06.16 04:40 
 

Can you guide me on how to configure my dropdown to stop trading if a certain percentage loss is reached? Additionally, is there a setting available to exit all trades under such conditions and allow new trades to open only after a specified time?

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.06.16 14:52
One option would be to change the max buys and max sells to a lessor amount. The free version doesn’t have a stop loss. On the paid versions, there is the option to have the EA stop trading at a certain time.
Natalija Melnitsjenko
747
Natalija Melnitsjenko 2025.06.08 18:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.06.08 19:21
Thank you for the review! The idea of this EA is actually to capture more action during drawdown periods. It performs the most during volatile times that allow for basket 2 & 3 to operate.
Joshua Michael Hudson
789
Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.06.04 22:48 
 

Even though I own his other products, I know that this page will be the most viewed so I am choosing to leave my review here. I have spent years testing and refining my approach to using Thomas' suite of bots. I own the mt4 versions as well as this one. I cannot say the entries are the best, but to be honest, if you are worried about them, find another system. The real sauce here is creating your grid networks within the different baskets. The best feature IMO is the ability to choose the exact lot size of every single order. If you are a serious trader, you should not be hammering large martingale multipliers anyway. IF you are capable, you can create a special portfolio using these products. I have run an account solely using sets i have created for many symbols at a sharpe of 3+ for months. Such is the nature of the game, I will not share a bit more information about how to achieve this, but if you are willing and able you can find it.

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.06.04 22:53
Thank you for the review!
Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas
212
Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas 2025.06.03 02:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.06.03 02:35
Hey, In the inputs of the EA, look for "Order Filling" it is the 9th option from the top. It is currently set on Fill or Kill, switch it to the option below that one and test it. It's typically a broker issue, which is why there are different order filling options implemented into the EA.
TradeMoB
16
TradeMoB 2025.04.04 08:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.04.04 13:53
Hey TradeMoB, In the inputs of the EA, look for "Order Filling" it is the 9th option from the top. It is currently set on Fill or Kill, switch it to the option below that one and test it. It's typically a broker issue, which is why there are different order filling options implemented into the EA.
Patrick Louise
33
Patrick Louise 2025.03.31 06:04 
 

Good day guys, this EA is awesome and bring profits. Thank you much developer Thomas , Note: This EA is for FREE (blessing in disguise).

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.03.31 16:47
Thank you for the review!
valen vongvilaivarin
129
valen vongvilaivarin 2025.03.17 14:45 
 

well

Alexandr Romanov
32
Alexandr Romanov 2025.02.10 10:13 
 

Отличный продукт. Автору - большое спасибо!

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.02.10 23:59
Thank you for the review!
Konrad Mieszkowski
964
Konrad Mieszkowski 2025.01.11 00:59 
 

I’ve been using Machine MT5 for several weeks now, and I’m very impressed with its performance. The EA uses a Martingale strategy, which often raises caution, but in this case, it’s very well implemented. The results show that the system can effectively manage risk and deliver consistent profits while maintaining a stable drawdown. On my account, the EA has already generated over 22% growth with a very low drawdown of just 2.09%, which is remarkable for a Martingale-based system. Additionally, the profit factor of 4.10 demonstrates that the EA is highly efficient and capable of sustaining profitability over time. It’s worth mentioning that Machine MT5 adapts well to different market conditions, as shown by the solid win rate for both long and short trades. The progressive lot adjustment works smoothly, which helps the EA recover losses while keeping risk under control. In summary, Machine MT5 is a solid EA with great profit potential, but as with any Martingale system, it’s important to approach it carefully and set risk levels appropriately. I highly recommend it to traders looking for a dynamic, high-return strategy with proper risk management!

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2025.01.11 02:02
Thank you for the review!
Mounaim Benali Yjjou
198
Mounaim Benali Yjjou 2024.10.28 19:48 
 

mervi

Thomas Cain
17902
Reply from developer Thomas Cain 2024.10.28 21:28
Thank you for the review!
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