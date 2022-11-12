HFTslow EA

HFT EA

-Set in Pictures

-DE40, US30, US500, USTEC



-IC Market Recomment Broker

-EA can Trade with every Broker





only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results)

for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher

Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1, D1

minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks

Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set VolumePercent to Zero (Expert will increase 1 Lot per 1000$) (also 2 Lot by 2000$)





The EA work on Pending Order

-I open a Order in a Distance up and down every Candle

-the Stop Loss Set in Pendel the Target is to delete a Pending Order that will Complete the Take Profit

-The Power in the EA is in High Impact Candels

-i work not so good in Low Market Movements





-EA have no Problem with high Impact News Candel

-Strong Code for Error Warning Calculation and more

-(to become ultimate Results Set the Stop Loss MANUAL (after Robot opening Pending Orders) immediately to opening Level) to become a Stop Loss from 0.01$ per Trade. manual Stop Loss technik (work not with IC Market)



By a change from Settings fill the two Side with the same Information. Set1: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Price Offset can be: 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000 -Stop Loss can be: 60, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 700, 1000 -Take Profit can be: 1000, 2000, 3000 -Compare Count: 3 or 20 or 50 up to 200 Set2: D1 Timeframe, Price Offset 200, Stop Loss 200, Take Profit 2000, 3000, 5000, Compare Count 2 (Bank Settings) extrem low Risk just 2 Trades per Day Write me when you have Question or when you are undecided. I will give EX4 Code by Request.







































