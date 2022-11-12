HFTslow EA
- Experts
- Niklas Templin
- Versione: 1.0
HFT EA
-Set in Pictures
-DE40, US30, US500, USTEC
-IC Market Recomment Broker
-EA can Trade with every Broker
- only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results)
- for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher
- Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1, D1
- minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks
- Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set VolumePercent to Zero (Expert will increase 1 Lot per 1000$) (also 2 Lot by 2000$)
- -EA have no Problem with high Impact News Candel
- -Strong Code for Error Warning Calculation and more
- -(to become ultimate Results Set the Stop Loss MANUAL (after Robot opening Pending Orders) immediately to opening Level) to become a Stop Loss from 0.01$ per Trade. manual Stop Loss technik (work not with IC Market)
By a change from Settings fill the two Side with the same Information.
Set1: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Price Offset can be: 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000
-Stop Loss can be: 60, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 700, 1000
-Take Profit can be: 1000, 2000, 3000
-Compare Count: 3 or 20 or 50 up to 200
Set2: D1 Timeframe, Price Offset 200, Stop Loss 200, Take Profit 2000, 3000, 5000, Compare Count 2 (Bank Settings) extrem low Risk just 2 Trades per Day
Write me when you have Question or when you are undecided. I will give EX4 Code by Request.
Very good ea thanks sir