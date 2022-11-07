Waterstrider BulletProof

Waterstrider Bullet Proof


Waterstrider Bullet Proof is an Averaging EA with 8 max position and 1 Hedge position.

Like its name it have 8 bullet or open trades when market are not in our side.

Entry for 2nd trade also limited min 4 hours from the 1st trade, to reduce a lot of trade when market are in high volatility.

When the trade reach BEP ++ pips, it will trigger trailing stop loss, and let the profit run until 200 pips.

Recommended Pair: USDCAD

Recommended TF : M15

Recomended Lotsize: 0.01 for $1000 balance.

Trading in forex is a high risk and may loose all of your balance. learn on demo or backtest before you blame Forex is scam. Im no guarantee for the profit or loss, as the market in the future may be different from backtest. Do With Your Own Risk. Thanks.

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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