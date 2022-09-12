Waterstrider Band

Waterstrider Band

Waterstrider Band Indicator is a custom Indicator based on my experience in fx trade.

This indicator also gives buy or sell signal when the condition are meet the open position rules.

For Stop Loss you can put in the highest 3 previous candle + some pips (if SELL position) or put the lowest 3 previous candles + some pips (if BUY position).Trailing stop loss is good when the profit reach 20 pips.

Do with your own risk, as we not guaranteed if any loss happen.

Thanks

H

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Helgie Mogi
Experts
Waterstrider Bullet Proof Waterstrider Bullet Proof is an Averaging EA with 8 max position and 1 Hedge position. Like its name it have 8 bullet or open trades when market are not in our side. Entry for 2nd trade also limited min 4 hours from the 1st trade, to reduce a lot of trade when market are in high volatility. When the trade reach BEP ++ pips, it will trigger trailing stop loss, and let the profit run until 200 pips. Recommended Pair: USDCAD Recommended TF : M15 Recomended Lotsize: 0.01 f
Waterstrider GOLD
Helgie Mogi
Experts
WATERSTRIDER GOLD Trading Rules: Chart: H6 Minimal Balance: 1000  Lot: 0.01 About This EA Waterstrider GOLD are designed for GOLD/ XAUUSD market. This is a Day Trading strategy with 4 position. no martingale, all the same lot. Entry position Based on D1 analize with trigger by h6 Chart. only 1 position for each candle can be opened. If the market against the position, at the last position (4 position), it will calculate a hedge position with size 0.1x from the total position, this to maintain eq
Waterstrider FTMO
Helgie Mogi
Experts
This EA and setting are designed for you who want to pass FTMO Challenge or MFF challenge. best designed for major pair like eurusd,usdjpy,audusd or usdcad. time frame m15-h1. On the backtest I test with 10.000 balance with lot 0.04 and result as seen on attached screenshot. On The FTMO demo I test with 50.000 balance with starting 0.5 lot on USDCAD  TFM15 and risk 4%. All you need is calculate the risk and reward and lotsize. we not guarantee to be the same result on the future because of m
Waterstrider CashRegister
Helgie Mogi
Experts
Waterstrider Cash Register A High Risk trade with Martingale grid The trend is based on the h1 chart, and scalping in m1-m15 chart. Pair EURJPY, USDJPY, AUDUSD 8 position  will open if against the position, and when the 8 position reach, a hedge position will open to increase the equity balance with small tp and re entry every 10% DD. after that the ea will calculate the open position and the hedge position and will close all in profits. No guarante for profit, you can try this with your ow
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
Experts
This EA designed to pass propfirm challenge specially for FTMO with swing account. This EA use max 3 trades, and max 2 entry in 1 day (will open the next day if still in negative balance). use with XAUUSD timeframe M1. Adjust balance for your own need, normally lotsize 0.1 for $10.000 account. Please use with your own risk, I dont guarantee for the loss of your account.
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