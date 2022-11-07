Waterstrider BulletProof

Waterstrider Bullet Proof


Waterstrider Bullet Proof is an Averaging EA with 8 max position and 1 Hedge position.

Like its name it have 8 bullet or open trades when market are not in our side.

Entry for 2nd trade also limited min 4 hours from the 1st trade, to reduce a lot of trade when market are in high volatility.

When the trade reach BEP ++ pips, it will trigger trailing stop loss, and let the profit run until 200 pips.

Recommended Pair: USDCAD

Recommended TF : M15

Recomended Lotsize: 0.01 for $1000 balance.

Trading in forex is a high risk and may loose all of your balance. learn on demo or backtest before you blame Forex is scam. Im no guarantee for the profit or loss, as the market in the future may be different from backtest. Do With Your Own Risk. Thanks.

