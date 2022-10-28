Waterstrider FTMO

This EA and setting are designed for you who want to pass FTMO Challenge or MFF challenge.





best designed for major pair like eurusd,usdjpy,audusd or usdcad. time frame m15-h1.





On the backtest I test with 10.000 balance with lot 0.04 and result as seen on attached screenshot.

On The FTMO demo I test with 50.000 balance with starting 0.5 lot on USDCAD TFM15 and risk 4%. All you need is calculate the risk and reward and lotsize.



we not guarantee to be the same result on the future because of market volatile.





Use with your own risk, try download the demo first and ajdust it with your trading style.





Thanks