Waterstrider FTMO

This EA and setting are designed for you who want to pass FTMO Challenge or MFF challenge.

best designed for major pair like eurusd,usdjpy,audusd or usdcad. time frame m15-h1.

On the backtest I test with 10.000 balance with lot 0.04 and result as seen on attached screenshot.

On The FTMO demo I test with 50.000 balance with starting 0.5 lot on USDCAD  TFM15 and risk 4%.

All you need is calculate the risk and reward and lotsize.


we not guarantee to be the same result on the future because of market volatile.

Use with your own risk, try download the demo first and ajdust it with your trading style.

Thanks
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Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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